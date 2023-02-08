Total Cash Return to Stockholders of $140.2 Million for FY 2022

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

4Q 2022 revenues of $855.3 million, a decrease of 7.5% versus 3Q 2022, reflecting stable pricing and a volume decline; up 1.5% versus 4Q 2021.

4Q 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.51 per share; adjusted EPS of $0.69 per share.

FY 2022 capex of $325.3 million.

FY 2022 free cash flow of $160.2 million.

FY 2022 total cash return to stockholders of $140.2 million.

“During the fourth quarter we began to see indications of an inventory correction, which impacted revenues and our gross profit margin. Given that over 60% of our revenue is derived from the automotive and industrial ends markets which are experiencing strong demand from mega electrification trends, we are anticipating a narrow inventory correction in the first half of the year. For 2022, Vishay continued its track record of strong cash flow generation, providing ample funds to return a total of $140.2 million to stockholders through a combination of dividend payments and stock repurchases. This equates to 87.5% of free cash flow, which is well above the 70% floor we have committed to in our stockholders’ return policy,” said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO.

“Looking ahead, Vishay will implement a number of initiatives to prepare the company to meet our customers’ growing demand while investing more heavily in technical resources and capacity. Our goal in the near term is to position Vishay to be ready to fully participate in mega electrification trends in our end markets thereby generating substantial top line growth and expanded margins,” concluded Mr. Smejkal.

1Q 2023 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, management expects revenues in the range of $825 million and $865 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 28.0% +/- 50 basis points.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Net revenues $ 3,497,401 $ 3,240,487 Costs of products sold* 2,438,412 2,352,574 Gross profit 1,058,989 887,913 Gross margin 30.3 % 27.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 443,503 420,111 Operating income 615,486 467,802 Operating margin 17.6 % 14.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (17,129 ) (17,538 ) Other (4,852 ) (15,654 ) Total other income (expense) – net (21,981 ) (33,192 ) Income before taxes 593,505 434,610 Income tax expense 163,022 135,673 Net earnings 430,483 298,937 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,673 967 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 428,810 $ 297,970 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.99 $ 2.05 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.98 $ 2.05 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 143,399 145,005 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 143,915 145,495 Cash dividends per share $ 0.400 $ 0.385 * The year ended December 31, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2022 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net revenues $ 855,298 $ 924,798 $ 843,072 Costs of products sold 606,178 635,260 613,116 Gross profit 249,120 289,538 229,956 Gross margin 29.1 % 31.3 % 27.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 113,812 106,436 108,311 Operating income 135,308 183,102 121,645 Operating margin 15.8 % 19.8 % 14.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,490 ) (4,110 ) (4,292 ) Other (2,618 ) 2,137 (3,495 ) Total other income (expense) – net (7,108 ) (1,973 ) (7,787 ) Income before taxes 128,200 181,129 113,858 Income tax expense 54,999 40,566 77,027 Net earnings 73,201 140,563 36,831 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 413 502 308 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 72,788 $ 140,061 $ 36,523 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.51 $ 0.98 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.51 $ 0.98 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 141,643 142,887 145,019 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 142,247 143,447 145,617 Cash dividends per share $ 0.100 $ 0.100 $ 0.100

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 610,825 $ 774,108 Short-term investments 305,272 146,743 Accounts receivable, net 416,178 396,458 Inventories: Finished goods 156,234 147,293 Work in process 261,345 226,496 Raw materials 201,300 162,711 Total inventories 618,879 536,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 170,056 156,689 Total current assets 2,121,210 2,010,498 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 75,907 74,646 Buildings and improvements 658,829 639,879 Machinery and equipment 2,857,636 2,758,262 Construction in progress 243,038 145,828 Allowance for depreciation (2,704,951 ) (2,639,136 ) 1,130,459 979,479 Right of use assets 131,193 117,635 Deferred income taxes 104,667 95,037 Goodwill 201,432 165,269 Other intangible assets, net 77,896 67,714 Other assets 98,796 107,625 Total assets $ 3,865,653 $ 3,543,257

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 189,099 $ 254,049 Payroll and related expenses 166,079 162,694 Lease liabilities 25,319 23,392 Other accrued expenses 261,606 218,089 Income taxes 84,155 35,443 Total current liabilities 726,258 693,667 Long-term debt less current portion 500,937 455,666 U.S. transition tax payable 83,010 110,681 Deferred income taxes 117,183 69,003 Long-term lease liabilities 108,493 99,987 Other liabilities 92,530 95,861 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 187,092 271,672 Total liabilities 1,815,503 1,796,537 Equity: Vishay stockholders’ equity Common stock 13,291 13,271 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,352,321 1,347,830 Retained earnings 773,228 401,694 Treasury stock (at cost) (82,972 ) – Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,827 ) (20,252 ) Total Vishay stockholders’ equity 2,046,251 1,743,753 Noncontrolling interests 3,899 2,967 Total equity 2,050,150 1,746,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,865,653 $ 3,543,257

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Years ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Operating activities Net earnings $ 430,483 $ 298,937 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 163,991 167,037 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (455 ) (303 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 26,898 20,657 Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions (615 ) 2,106 Deferred income taxes 38,677 50,613 Other 7,380 16,226 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757 ) (14,757 ) Change in repatriation tax liability (25,201 ) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (142,113 ) (83,412 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 484,288 457,104 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (325,308 ) (218,372 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,198 1,317 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (50,000 ) (20,847 ) Purchase of short-term investments (285,956 ) (140,603 ) Maturity of short-term investments 132,901 147,893 Other investing activities (1,766 ) 129 Net cash used in investing activities (528,931 ) (230,483 ) Financing activities Repurchase of convertible debt instruments – (300 ) Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines 42,000 – Dividends paid to common stockholders (52,348 ) (51,094 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (4,839 ) (4,657 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (82,972 ) – Distributions to noncontrolling interests (741 ) (800 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,123 ) (1,963 ) Net cash used in financing activities (101,023 ) (58,814 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (17,617 ) (13,573 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (163,283 ) 154,234 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 774,108 619,874 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 610,825 $ 774,108

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2022 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 72,788 $ 140,061 $ 36,523 $ 428,810 $ 297,970 Reconciling items affecting gross profit: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ – $ – $ – $ 6,661 $ – Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ – $ – $ – $ 546 $ – Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions $ – $ (5,941 ) $ – $ (5,941 ) $ – Effects of changes in valuation allowances (33,669 ) – – (33,669 ) (5,714 ) Effect of change in indefinite reversal assertion 59,642 – – 59,642 – Changes in tax laws and regulations – – 53,316 – 45,040 Tax effects of pre-tax items above – – – (1,802 ) – Adjusted net earnings $ 98,761 $ 134,120 $ 89,839 $ 454,247 $ 337,296 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 142,247 143,447 145,617 143,915 145,495 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.93 $ 0.62 $ 3.16 $ 2.32

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited – In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2022 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 166,496 $ 209,480 $ 146,652 $ 484,288 $ 457,104 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 726 95 60 1,198 1,317 Less: Capital expenditures (153,133 ) (76,475 ) (100,216 ) (325,308 ) (218,372 ) Free cash $ 14,089 $ 133,100 $ 46,496 $ 160,178 $ 240,049