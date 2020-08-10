Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Enable Higher Power Density, Increased Longevity

Breaking News
Miniature Devices Offer Increased Ripple Current to 3.27 A and Useful Life of 5,000 Hours at +105 °C

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of miniature snap-in power aluminum electrolytic capacitors that enable higher power density designs. The Vishay BCcomponents 193 PUR-SI series offers up to 30 % higher ripple current than standard solutions in similar case sizes while providing a longer useful life.

Handling ripple currents up to 3.27 A, the devices released today allow designers to utilize fewer components to save board space and lower costs. Their long useful life of 5,000 hours at +105 °C permits use in demanding applications requiring more than 25 years of lifetime from capacitors in ambient temperatures up to +60 °C.

Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case, insulated with a blue sleeve, 193 PUR-SI series devices feature rated voltages to 500 V in 25 compact case sizes ranging from 22 mm by 25 mm to 35 mm by 60 mm. The RoHS-compliant capacitors are also available with 3-pin keyed polarity snap-in terminals.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the devices are ideally suited for smoothing, buffering, and DC-Link filtering in switch mode power supplies, motor drives, solar inverters, industrial air conditioners, and welding equipment.

Device Specification Table:
  Case size (D x L in mm) 22 x 25 to 35 x 60
  Capacitance range 47 µF to 820 µF
  Tolerance ± 20 %
  Rated voltage 400 V to 450 V 500 V
  Category temperature range -40 °C to +105 °C -25 °C to +105 °C
  Useful life at +105 °C 5,000 h
  Max. ESR at 100 Hz 120 mΩ to 2800 mΩ
  Max. impedance at 10 kHz 80 mΩ to 2060 mΩ
  Sectional specification IEC 60384-4 / EN130300
  Climatic category IEC 60038 40 / 105 / 56 25 / 105 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the 193 PUR-SI series capacitors are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Link to datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28458 (193 PUR-SI)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157715271292311

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

