Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Enable Higher Power Density to Save PCB Space, Lower Costs

Miniature Devices Offer Increased Ripple Current to 5.05 A and Useful Life of 5,000 Hours at 85 °C

MALVERN, Pa., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of miniature snap-in power aluminum electrolytic capacitors that enables higher power density designs. The Vishay BCcomponents 257 PRM-SI series offers up to 20 % higher ripple current than previous-generation solutions in case sizes that are up to 20 % smaller while providing longer useful life to 5,000 hours at 85 °C.

With ripple currents up to 5.05 A, the devices released today allow designers to utilize fewer components to save board space and lower costs. Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case, insulated with a blue sleeve, 257 PRM-SI series capacitors feature rated voltages to 500 V in 25 compact case sizes ranging from 22 mm by 25 mm to 35 mm by 60 mm. The RoHS-compliant devices are also available with 3-pin keyed polarity snap-in terminals.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the devices are ideally suited for smoothing, buffering, and DC-Link filtering in switch mode power supplies used in medical, consumer welding, and test and measurement equipment, in addition to general industrial control and audio / video system applications.

Device Specification Table:

Case size (D x L in mm) 22 x 25 to 35 x 60
Capacitance range 56 µF to 3300 µF
Tolerance ± 20 %
Rated voltage 200 V to 450 V 500 V
Category temperature range -40 °C to +85 °C -25 °C to +85 °C
Useful life at +85 °C 5,000 h
Max. ESR at 100 Hz 70 mΩ to 3740 mΩ
Max. impedance at 10 kHz 60 mΩ to 3240 mΩ
Sectional specification IEC 60384-4 / EN130300
Climatic category IEC 60038 40 / 85 / 56 25 / 85 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the 257 PRM-SI series capacitors are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Links to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28460 (257 PRM-SI)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157713874816783

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

