Hermetically Sealed Devices Deliver High Reliability for Avionics and Aerospace Applications at a Reduced Cost

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced the release of a new series of wet tantalum capacitors with hermetic glass-to-metal seals. For avionics and aerospace applications, the STH electrolytic capacitors provide all the advantages of Vishay’s SuperTan® extended series devices while offering a higher reliability design for improved military H-level shock (500 g) and vibration (sine: 80g; random: 54 g) capabilities and increased thermal shock up to 300 cycles.

By providing military H-level performance in a SuperTan® series, the devices released today offer a lower-cost alternative to Hi-Rel wet tantalum capacitors while ensuring the high reliability required by more aggressive mission profiles. The STH series is optimized for energy storage in power supplies, actuators, transponders, and radio, radar, and missile systems, in addition to oil drilling and underwater equipment.

The devices feature high capacitances from 470 µF to 1500 µF in the D case code and capacitance tolerances of ± 20 % standard at 120 Hz and + 25 °C, with tolerances of ± 10 % available. The STH series operates over a temperature range of – 55 °C to + 85 °C, to + 125 °C with voltage derating, and provides low ESR down to 0.50 Ω at 120 Hz and + 25 °C. The capacitors feature standard tin / lead (Pb) terminations, with RoHS-compliant 100 % tin terminations available.

Samples and production quantities of the new STH wet tantalum capacitors are available now, with lead times of 16 to 20 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

