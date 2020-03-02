Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vishay Intertechnology TNPU e3 Series Ultra Precision Thin Film Flat Chip Resistors Now Available in Additional Space-Saving 0402 Case Size

Vishay Intertechnology TNPU e3 Series Ultra Precision Thin Film Flat Chip Resistors Now Available in Additional Space-Saving 0402 Case Size

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Automotive Grade Products Offer Increased Accuracy With Low Temperature Coefficients Down to ± 5 ppm/K and Tight Tolerances of ± 0.05 %

MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its TNPU e3 series of Automotive Grade ultra precision thin film flat chip resistors with a new space-saving component in the compact 0402 case size.

Offering excellent long term stability — for example, permitted maximum resistance change ≤ 0.05 % for 1000 hours at rated power P70 — the Vishay Draloric TNPU e3 series combines the proven reliability of the well-known TNPW series with lower temperature coefficients down to ± 5 ppm/K and tighter tolerances down to ± 0.02 % for increased accuracy. This unique combination makes the AEC-Q200 qualified resistors perfectly suited for applications such as operational amplifier circuits and sensors for test and measurement, automotive, industrial, medical, and telecommunications equipment.

With the addition of the 0402 case size, the Vishay Draloric TNPU e3 series is now available in 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1206 case sizes, with resistance values from 100 Ω to 511 kΩ. Offering superior moisture resistivity (85 °C; 85 % RH), sulfur resistance in accordance to ASTM B 809, and a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C, the resistors provide extremely stable operation that withstands even harsh environmental conditions.

TNPU e3 series components are suitable for processing on automatic SMD assembly systems and for automatic soldering using wave, reflow, or vapor phase. The resistors are RoHS-compliant, and their pure tin plating provides compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Device Specification Table:

Type TNPU0402 e3 TNPU0603 e3 TNPU0805 e3 TNPU1206 e3
Resistance range 100 Ω to 100 kΩ 100 Ω to 100 kΩ 100 Ω to 332 kΩ 100 Ω to 511 kΩ
Resistance tolerance ± 0.1 %; ± 0.05 % ± 0.1 %; ± 0.05 %; ± 0.02 %
TCR ± 10 ppm/K; ± 5 ppm/K
Rated dissipation 0.063 W 0.1 W 0.125 W 0.25 W
Operating voltage 50 V 75 V 150 V 200 V

Samples and production quantities of the TNPU e3 resistors in the 0402 case size are available now, with typical lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] TNPU e3 series ultra precision thin film flat chip resistors is now available in additional space-saving 0402 case size – http://bit.ly/38P8T7T

Link to datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28779 (TNPU e3)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157713203795061

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.