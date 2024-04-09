MALVERN, Pa., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), will release its results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 30, 2024, before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24d4dbbe131d4b2ca1cfe925114ed017. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

