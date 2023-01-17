MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), will release its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s fourth quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13734859.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13734859.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

