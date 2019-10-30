Vishay Intertechnology’s HVCC Series Capacitors Honored in Electronic Products China Magazine’s 2019 Top-10 Power Product Awards

Breaking News
Radial-Leaded High Voltage Single Layer Ceramic Disc Capacitors Receive Technology Breakthrough Award

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its Vishay Roederstein HVCC series of radial-leaded high voltage single layer ceramic disc capacitors has been named by Electronic Products China magazine and 21IC as a winner in the 17th Annual Top-10 Power Product Awards. The devices were honored with the Technology Breakthrough Award in recognition of their industry-high capacitance. This is the tenth consecutive year that a Vishay product has been chosen as an award winner.

The Top-10 Power Product Awards have become the industry benchmark for innovative power products, with winners being chosen based on their innovative design, significant advancement in technology or application, and substantial achievement in price and performance. The program also includes individual awards that recognize product achievements in five categories: Technology Breakthrough, Best Application, Optimized Development, Green Energy, and Independent Innovation.

Delivering high capacitance of 2 nF, HVCC series devices eliminate the need to utilize two 1 nF capacitors in parallel to reach this value. For designers, this saves space, reduces assembly costs, and increases reliability in high voltage generators for dental and baggage scanners, medical and industrial X-ray applications, and pulsed lasers. The devices may also offer a qualified and high performance drop-in replacement for almost all Murata part numbers starting with DHR, for which the company has sent out an official discontinuation notice.

Offered in compact sizes, HVCC series capacitors provide guaranteed load life performance of 1000 h at 125 % rated voltage and +105 °C. The dissipation factor is < 1.5 %. The devices offer a capacitance range from 100 pF to 2000 pF — with standard tolerances of ± 20 % — voltages from 10 kVDC to 15 kVDC, and operate over a temperature range of -30 °C to +105 °C. HVCC series capacitors are also available with 20 kVDC rated voltage, ± 10 % tolerance, and custom lead styles on request.

The Electronic Products China Top-10 Power Product Awards were presented during a ceremony at the 2019 Power Technology Conference held on Sept. 10 in Beijing. Dr. Christian Muench, director of product marketing and R&D for Vishay’s ceramic capacitors and non-linear resistors division, accepted the award on the company’s behalf. The complete list of winners is available at the following Chinese-language web address: http://www.21ic.com/.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

