Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vishay’s New High Current Planar Choke Inductor Delivers Same Performance as Wirewounds in Fraction of Space

Vishay’s New High Current Planar Choke Inductor Delivers Same Performance as Wirewounds in Fraction of Space

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Highly Customizable IPLA 32 Targets Automotive and Embedded High Current, High Power Density DC/DC Converters

MALVERN, Pa., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new high current planar choke inductor that offers the same performance as wirewound devices in a fraction of the space was announced today by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). The new IPLA 32 measures just 31 mm by 43 mm by 22.2 mm but is rated for currents up to 110 A, allowing high power density DC/DC converters to occupy a significantly smaller footprint.

With a recommended frequency range of 100 kHz to 800 kHz, the IPLA 32 will enable more compact and lightweight DC/DC circuitry in electric and hybrid cars, off-road vehicles including forklifts, and all manner of embedded systems. The IPLA 32 is available with standard inductance values of 1 μH, 2 μH, 3 μH, and 4 μH. Magnetically shielded for low EMI, the inductor features a high self-resonance frequency and very stable performance versus temperature.

In addition to the standard versions, the IPLA 32 can be offered with various pin-out designs, current ratings, and inductance values. The device features an operating temperature range of ‑55 °C to +125 °C and typical thermal resistance from 2 W/°C to 10.5 W/°C depending on the type of heatsink used. 3D models are available to assist the design-in process.

Samples and production quantities of the Vishay Sfernice IPLA 32 planar choke inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks for larger orders.

Resources:

Planar transformers from Vishay
Check distributor stock on the Vishay website
Weekly updates: sign up for Vishay Newsfeed

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and “one-stop shop” service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] new high current planar choke inductor delivers same performance as wirewounds in fraction of space – http://bit.ly/2LFxhgU

Link to datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?59061 (IPLA 32)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/42385226022/sizes/l

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Paul Harrison, +49 9287712808
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.