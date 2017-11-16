Visible Alpha Acquires Alpha Exchange to Enhance Investment Research Consumption and Management Experience

New York, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visible Alpha announced today the acquisition of Alpha Exchange, an innovative research discovery and management platform for investment professionals. The addition of Alpha Exchange’s advanced technology platform to Visible Alpha’s existing services will create a unified consumption and collaboration experience across research reports, analyst models and corporate access events backed by a robust compliance framework.

Since Visible Alpha’s commercial launch in February 2017, the company has been helping investment firms of all sizes and geographies become MiFID II compliant with research tracking and valuation tools, while enabling idea discovery through its analyst model and deep consensus platform. Currently, more than 80 firms with a combined $14 trillion in AUM are using a combination of these tools.

“Alpha Exchange brings innovative, cutting-edge technology to the way research can be managed, discovered and shared,” said Scott Rosen, CEO of Visible Alpha. “With the Alpha Exchange team on board, we will further provide investment professionals with industry-leading tools to streamline and enhance their workflows by focusing on the most relevant and meaningful research content.”

Complementing Visible Alpha’s existing fundamental analysis tools and research administration services, Alpha Exchange’s research discovery, management and collaboration product will help anchor a comprehensive end-to-end solution for clients to discover, consume, track, budget, value, and pay for research content.

“We are excited to be a part of the Visible Alpha team and to continue to execute on our vision of creating a smarter way to consume investment research,” said Emma Margetts, Co-Founder of Alpha Exchange. “With the addition of Visible Alpha’s suite of analytics and deep forecast data across thousands of companies, we have the opportunity to build an even more intelligent research discovery engine.”

Alpha Exchange was founded in 2016 by a team of former asset management and technical professionals including Emma Margetts, Scott Winship and Alex Santos and was one of ten companies selected for the Techstars Barclays Accelerator program.

About Visible Alpha

Visible Alpha is transforming the way Wall Street firms collaborate on research, financial models and corporate access events. The company combines advanced data technology, a secure distribution network and sophisticated analytical tools on the front end to drive efficiencies and transparency into the research process and help firms generate alpha in new and differentiated ways. Visible Alpha is backed by firms including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UBS. For more information on Visible Alpha, please visit www.visiblealpha.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a92ddd8-9c3d-4ab1-a92c-41931dfca377

CONTACT: Eric Soderberg Forefront Communications Group, Inc. 914-414-2884 [email protected]