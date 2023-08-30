Visible light range scientific camera industry size is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the rising demand for high-resolution & high-speed cameras.

Selbyville, Delaware , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visible Light Range Scientific Camera Market is estimated to be worth USD 800 million by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing usage of noise reduction systems in smart city projects along with the rising preference for scientific cameras will drive the market growth. The incorporation of AI and ML technologies into scientific cameras has made may for sophisticated image analysis, such as automatic imaging, segmentation classification, and quantification. The method is especially beneficial in high-throughput situations where great volume of data must be analyzed quickly. Furthermore, the growing number of medical surgeries amongst the progressively aging global population, as well as the high frequency of chronic diseases and increasing demand for cutting-edge medical equipment will fuel the market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5740





CCD cameras to gain significant traction

Based on type, the visible light range scientific camera market value from the CCD segment generated more than USD 90 million in 2022 and is projected to expand substantially through 2032. The growth can be attributed to the widespread application of CCD cameras in biological sciences and astronomy as they offer long exposure times. The emergence of alternative sensor technologies has further fuelled the demand for CCD cameras where precise and accurate imaging is crucial.

Above 9 MP scientific cameras to witness high demand

In terms of camera resolution, the above 9 MP segment in the visible light range scientific camera market is estimated to amass over USD 70 million by 2032. The increased demand for higher-resolution imaging in scientific research and industrial applications has spurred the adoption of high-resolution cameras for their benefits, such as wider field of view or higher accuracy in a variety of applications. These high-resolution cameras help in capturing intricate details and finer image analysis while facilitating advanced studies and precise measurements. Hence, the trend toward higher-resolution cameras will favour the segment expansion.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5740

North America to emerge as a lucrative market

North America visible light range scientific camera market size is anticipated to reach over USD 240 million by 2032 owing to the surging number of surgical procedures and the rise in medical requirements, such as microscopy and X-ray. Additionally, the robust research infrastructure and growing technological advancements along with increasing investments in scientific research have fueled the demand for high-quality imaging solutions. Moreover, the continuous development of advanced sensor technologies and the availability of government funding for scientific projects are further accelerating the market growth.

Visible Light Range Scientific Camera Market Leaders

Some of the leading players operating in the visible light range scientific camera industry include Spectral Instruments, Inc., Meiji Techno, Andor Technology, IDEX Health & Science, Atik Cameras, Raptor Photonics, Horiba Scientific, Diffraction Limited, Excelitas PCO GmbHSpectral Instruments, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics Thorlabs, Inc., Photonic Science, Teledyne Technologies, and XIMEA GmbH.

Visible Light Range Scientific Camera Market News

In January 2023, Raptor Photonics, launched the Hawk Indigo, which features a next-generation 2/3″ CMOS sensor, offering extreme UV sensitivity and a high QE of 36% at 250nm. The camera has an 8.1MP resolution and includes a global shutter and progressive scan technology to deliver real-time, lag-free photos at 15Hz full-frame via a CameraLink interface.

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com