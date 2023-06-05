JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vision Energy Corporation (OTC:VENG) (“Vision Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has concluded the pre-FEED study for all Phase 1 Green Ammonia infrastructure at its Green Energy Hub development in North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

In November 2022, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Evolution Terminals BV, engaged Linde Engineering GmbH to undertake a pre-FEED study with the objective to define the engineering basis for the project and to form the design concepts for the next development phase.

As a result of the pre-FEED outcomes, key design decisions have been made regarding storage tank configurations and supporting infrastructure to ensure compliance with all applicable national and international regulatory codes, policies, and safety standards. Technical feasibility has been proven and risks and their mitigation strategies and procedures are mapped.

The engineering scope of pre-FEED covered the following main project elements:

Marine and Berthing Structures

Storage Tanks for (Green) Ammonia (“NH3”), with LPG dual-use compatibility.

Boil-Off Gas Unit (including Refrigeration Unit)

NH3/LPG Rail, Truck and Barge Loading Facilities

NH3/LPG Ship Loading/Unloading Facility

Utility Units

Buildings and Infrastructure

The following design and engineering documents have been issued:

Basis of Process Design

Main Equipment List

Utility Consumption

Process Description

Process Flow Diagrams

HAZID Report / Risk Study, including “Domino Effect” Report

Process and Environmental Safety Documents

Instrumentation and Control Concepts

Electrical Specifications

Detailed Plot-Plan

The Company is on track with its development plan to take a positive FID by December 2023, and in continuation of its efficient development strategy to parallel-track engineering with permitting efforts, the Company is now in the process of reviewing detailed technical and commercial proposals to award the FEED, with further engineering under the FEED-scope anticipated to commence in July 2023.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy Corporation identifies energy commodities and focuses on originating and developing energy infrastructure projects and assets which facilitates the energy transition through low-carbon energy solutions. The Company leverages its experienced team with a vast proven track-record in site procurement, accelerating development permitting, facilities design, engineering studies and project management to deliver an efficient and method driven project development process. Vision pursues commercial relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and off-takers seeking carbon abatement across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions whilst targeting an attractive investment yield, by utilizing and leveraging existing gas, power, and logistics infrastructure to enable import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy for domestic and global value chains.

