Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vision Research Introduces Phantom T1340 Four-Megapixel High-Speed Camera

Vision Research Introduces Phantom T1340 Four-Megapixel High-Speed Camera

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Vision Research's new Phantom T1340 captures images up to 13 Gpx/second, doubling the capabilities of other 4 Megapixel cameras in its class.

Vision Research’s new Phantom T1340 captures images up to 13 Gpx/second, doubling the capabilities of other 4 Megapixel cameras in its class.

Wayne, NJ, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vision Research, a leading manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, introduces the Phantom T1340, a high-resolution camera that captures images up to 13 Gpx/second, doubling the capabilities of other 4 Megapixel cameras in its class. The 2048 x 1952 low-noise sensor, combined with a compact form factor, are ideal for demanding measurement applications such as object tracking, flow visualization, microscopy and modern imaging techniques, like Digital Image Correlation (DIC). A binned mode is included to provide higher throughput and a sensitivity boost at 1 Megapixel and below.

Workflow features of the T1340, which are ideal for applications in outdoor range environments, include Phantom CineMag V compatibility for an ultra-fast and secure workflow. The CineMag also supports direct recording for long duration events. A 10Gb ethernet option is available for fast file downloads, enabling users to continue shooting with reduced downtime in any environment. The on-camera controls, video outputs and CineMag compatibility enable a standalone operation.  

“The Phantom T-Series is our new platform that brings higher throughput, larger RAM capacity and CineMag compatibility to a compact form factor,” says Toni Lucatorto, Product Manager. “This combination extends the possibilities for many industrial high-speed imaging applications.”

Key Specifications of the Phantom T1340 Camera

  • Custom 12-bit CMOS sensor
  • 2048 x 1952 at 3,270 frames per second (fps)
  • 1920 x 1080 at 6,160 fps
  • Maximum frame rate: 113,510 fps at reduced resolution
  • Native ISO: Mono 16,000D (25,000D Binned); Color 4,000D (6,400D Binned)
  • Available with 36, 72 or 144 GB RAM
  • Compact size: 5 x 5 x 8 inches

 

To learn more about Phantom high-speed cameras, visit www.phantomhighspeed.com or watch the video here.

Follow Vision Research on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Ends

 

About Vision Research
Vision Research is a leading manufacturer of high-speed digital imaging systems that are indispensable across a wide variety of applications, including defense, automotive, engineering, science, medical research, industrial manufacturing, packaging, sports broadcast, TV production and digital cinematography.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based company designs and manufactures the most comprehensive range of digital high-speed cameras available today, all of which deliver unsurpassed light-sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed and image quality.

Over the course of its 60-plus year history, Vision Research has earned numerous awards in recognition of its innovations in high-speed digital camera technology and sensor design, including a technical Emmy and an Academy Award®.

Vision Research digital high-speed cameras add a new dimension to the sense of sight, allowing the user to see details of an event when it’s too fast to see, and too important not to™. For additional information regarding Vision Research, please visit www.phantomhighspeed.com.

Vision Research is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

Attachment

  • T1340release2 
CONTACT: Glen Turvey
T2 Marketing
973-206-3090 x 201
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.