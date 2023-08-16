Vision sensor industry size is expected to register 7.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the Increasing need for quality inspection and control.

Selbyville, Delaware , Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vision Sensor Market is predicted to cross USD 10 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the increasing demand for automation across various industries is favoring the industry growth. Vision sensors have emerged as an integral part of automated systems, enabling efficient quality control, inspection, and process monitoring. One of the main drivers behind the growth of the vision sensor market is the rising adoption of automation in manufacturing and industrial processes. Vision sensors play a crucial role in enhancing productivity and reducing errors by providing real-time visual feedback to automated systems.

Furthermore, manufacturers are under constant pressure to deliver high-quality products to meet customer expectations and comply with stringent regulations. Vision sensors provide a cost-effective solution for inspecting products and identifying any defects or deviations from the desired specifications. These sensors can detect imperfections such as cracks, scratches, misalignments, and color variations, ensuring that only products meeting the required standards are marketed. As quality control becomes a key differentiating factor for businesses, the adoption of vision sensors is expected to witness a significant upsurge.

Cost-effectiveness of less than 3D vision sensors

In terms of type, the market is divided into less than 3D and 3D. The vision sensor market share from the less than 3D segment is predicted to witness substantial growth through 2032. Less than 3D vision sensors are widely used for applications that require 2D inspection, such as barcode reading, character recognition, and presence detection. These sensors are compact, cost-effective, and offer high-speed image processing capabilities. The less than 3D type segment is expected to witness significant growth due to its suitability for a wide range of industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. With the increasing implementation of automated systems in these sectors, the product adoption will rise in coming years.

Sustainable packaging solutions to promote industry expansion

On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into automotive, logistics & warehousing, packaging, industrial manufacturing, food & beverage, consumer electronics, pharmaceutical, and others. The packaging segment is poised to contribute significantly to the growth of vision sensor market size by 2032. The packaging industry is witnessing a rapid transformation, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions. Vision sensors play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and integrity of packaging materials, labels, and barcodes. These sensors help detect packaging defects, verify label accuracy, and ensure proper sealing and labeling of products. With the growing emphasis on product safety, traceability, and brand protection, the adoption of vision sensors in the packaging industry is expected to witness a substantial surge.

Growing presence of automotive companies in North America

North America is anticipated to be a prominent regional segment in the vision sensor market from 2023 to 2032. The region boasts a robust manufacturing sector, which is increasingly adopting automation and advanced inspection technologies to improve productivity and maintain high-quality standards. The presence of major automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical companies in North America is driving the demand for vision sensors. Furthermore, stringent regulations and quality standards are compelling manufacturers to implement reliable inspection systems, further boosting the adoption of vision sensors in the region.

Some of the leading players in the global vision sensor market are IFM Electronic GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Cognex Corporation, Baumer Holding AG, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs AG, SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Wenglor Sensoric AG, and Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG.

