WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that the 2023 Global Innovation Summit will be taking place on December 12 at The Harvard Club of New York City.

Key topics to be explored at the summit include the visionary leadership required by CIOs and business technology executives to help unleash new waves of innovation in today’s fast-changing socio-economic landscape.

“Macro-economic challenges are creating headwinds for CIOs, CISOs, business technology executives, and fellow members of the C-suite to execute on strategic goals,” said HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller. “These factors are creating dynamic opportunities for business technology executives to embrace fresh innovative techniques, foster a collaborative culture and leverage hot technologies such as Generative AI to help create fresh Go-to-Market models and cultivate new digital business services to win in today’s markets.”

World-class speakers at the 2023 Global Innovation Summit will include:

Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak Wolfgang Bauriedel , Senior Client Partner – Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner – Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Michael Cornwell , Field CTO of the Americas, Pure Storage

, Field CTO of the Americas, Pure Storage Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Jamie Holcombe , CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

, CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Robert Lux , EVP & COO, Cenlar

, EVP & COO, Cenlar Richard Martin , Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo, Inc.

, Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo, Inc. Laura Money , EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial

, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial Harry Moseley , CIO Advisor, Zoom

, CIO Advisor, Zoom Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Mark Polansky , Executive in Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry

, Executive in Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry Rafail Portnoy , CTO, State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

, CTO, State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia

, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia Reena Tiwari , CIO, LexisNexis

, CIO, LexisNexis Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Global Innovation Summit will include:

Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center Richard Martin , Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo

, Senior IT Director, Global Commercial, Consumer, Customer, Communications & PEP Foundation, PepsiCo Laura Money , EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial

, EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial Harry Moseley, Senior Advisor, Zoom

Valued Partners for the 2023 Global Innovation Summit include 8×8, Akamai, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Glean, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nexthink, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tata Consultancy Services, Tonkean, Trustmi, Twilio, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting its 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit which is also taking place on December 12 at The Harvard Club of New York City.

Key topics to be explored at this event will include what is – and isn’t – covered in D&O insurance.

Top-tier speakers at the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Arun Abraham , CISO, Bose Corporation

, CISO, Bose Corporation Martin Bally , VP & CISO, Campbell Soup Company

, VP & CISO, Campbell Soup Company Robert Blythe , VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

, VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Institute

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Institute Danny Brickman , Co-Founder and CEO, Oasis

, Co-Founder and CEO, Oasis Michael Coden , Associate Director, Cybersecurity Research Consortium, MIT Sloan School of Management

, Associate Director, Cybersecurity Research Consortium, MIT Sloan School of Management Amer Deeba , CEO and Co-Founder, Normalyze

, CEO and Co-Founder, Normalyze Alain Espinosa , Senior Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center

, Senior Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Dan Gorecki , CISO, Ascot Group

, CISO, Ascot Group Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Fred Harris , Managing Director – Global Head of Risk & Compliance for Enterprise Technology & Operations, Citi

, Managing Director – Global Head of Risk & Compliance for Enterprise Technology & Operations, Citi Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Japneet Kaur , Security & Risk Management Lead, CIO Cloud Hybrid Platform, IBM

, Security & Risk Management Lead, CIO Cloud Hybrid Platform, IBM Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope Sriya Potham , Field CTO, Wiz

, Field CTO, Wiz Professor Kevin Powers, J.D. , Founder & Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance Program, Boston College

, Founder & Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance Program, Boston College Bala Rajagopalam , Managing Director and CISO, Tradeweb

, Managing Director and CISO, Tradeweb Raanan Raz , CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO and Co-Founder, Avalor Ben Robertson , Principal Solutions Architect, Grip

, Principal Solutions Architect, Grip Patricia Titus , Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer, Markel

, Chief Privacy and Information Security Officer, Markel Gernette Wright , IT Security Officer – Americas, Schneider Electric

, IT Security Officer – Americas, Schneider Electric Alon Yamin , CEO and Co-Founder, Copyleaks

, CEO and Co-Founder, Copyleaks Sanaz Yashar, Co-Founder and CEO, Zafran Security

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Kostas Georgakopoulos, CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

Valued Partners for the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8×8, Akamai, ArmorCode, Avalor, BetterCloud, Box, Copyleaks, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, ForgeRock, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Grip Security, ISACA New York Metropolitan Chapter, LastPass, Netskope, Normalyze, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Wipro Technologies, Wiz, Zafran Security, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

