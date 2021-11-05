Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VisioNFT Token Bringing Virtual NFT Galleries To The BSC

VisioNFT Token Bringing Virtual NFT Galleries To The BSC

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Houston, Texas, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevating the binance smart chain nft space, Visionft token is going into presell on November 8th.  This is an investors opportunity to invest into the project prior to the contract going live to the public.  It is where millionaires are made with small investment amounts.  Taking the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) buying and selling experience to a new level, Visionft Token is creating a virtual art gallery for your NFT’s. The core team is building a “world” for investors to interact in, available on your desktop, mobile, and in VR. Staring at a digital picture on your mobile or computer screen will be a fad of the past.   Welcome to the Visionft gallery where you can virtually walk through and find NFT’s displayed all around you.  NFT artists can park their collections in specially designed art rooms that allow visitors to visit and purchase.  Visionft token aspires to reimagine how investors, buy, sell, and view their NFT’s. 

The brainchild of a leadership team trio, including one developer and two designers, Visionft has reimagined what the nft investor experience looks like.  The token leadership has a proven track record of leading previous projects to market caps exceeding 10 million dollars.  In addition to the utility, this token has partnered with a widely known marketing agency to ensure exposure to the project leads to gains.  On the coattails of the “Metaverse” hype, crypto investors are looking to take their digital wallets with them as they stroll through the metaverse.  Investors with big wallets are going to demand a better experience.  Visionft delivers and to prove their concept, examples of their high class, elegant virtual galleries are previewed on their website. 

In addition to a wildly needed utility, Visionft token also has beneficial tokenomics that allow for investors to reap in the gains.  There is a 13% tax on every buy, and a 13% tax on every sell.  Taxes are divided like this: 3% to the Liquidity Pool, 5% to Marketing, and 5% back into the project operations. 

Presell opens on November 8th, with the public launch closely following scheduled for November 10th. For more information to do your own research, visit their official website at https://visionft.tech.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party, and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/visionft-token-bringing-virtual-nft-galleries-to-the-bsc.html

CONTACT: Full Name: John Thomassen, 
Company: VisionNFT, 
Phone Number: 832-499-0126, 
Website: http://www.visionft.tech/
Email: visionftdev@customers.prdistribution.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.