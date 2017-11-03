Visionstate Corp. Announces Private Placement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSXV:VIS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Corporation intends to complete an offering (“Offering”) of up to 14,000,000 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Share”) at a price of $0.025 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $350,000.

Visionstate intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for investment into inventory to increase turn around on sales, sensor product development, and working capital purposes.

For more information on WANDA see, www.visionstate.com

About Visionstate Inc.

Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp (TSX Venture:VIS) specializes in the Internet of Things and analytics. The Company’s core product, WANDA, is a 10/15 inch smart device used to monitor restroom cleaning, supplies, and maintenance activities. WANDA is installed in locations throughout North America, including hospitals, airports, office buildings, public facilities and shopping centers.

More information can be found at visionstate.com

Contact:

John Putters, CEO

Visionstate Inc.

Ph: 780-425-9460

Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements



This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with Visionstate’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect Visionstate’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Visionstate assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.