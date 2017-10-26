Visionstate Receives First International Order for WANDA; North American Sales Climbing

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSXV:VIS) (the “Company”) today announced an order of their washroom attendant notification digital aid (“WANDA”) has been placed in Denmark. The facility is a state of the art hospital and 10 units were ordered. Meanwhile new orders and installations have been brisk.

Another milestone is our first order to a chain of convenience stores in the US which is testing the product for full roll out in 2018. This is the first deployment to a convenience store. They are using the wifi LED light bulb with WANDA to flag potential issues inside the restroom.

John Putters, CEO commented “This year and our fourth quarter has seen such encouraging developments and sales. We are confident that with all the testing of WANDA being done at various facilities presently, the next few quarters will see steady upsurge of sales and installations.”

One of Visionstate’s adaptations to WANDA, traffic counting sensors, has been successfully rolled out in both a shopping center in Ottawa and a hospital in Washington, DC. Traffic counting sensors provide important context to the amount of resources used in cleaning both in terms of physical labor and supplies used.

Finally, our IoT partner in the US is continuing development of sensors for restroom appliances. They expect to have a product ready in early 2018. We look forward to advising shareholders once this exciting product development is completed.

About Visionstate Inc.

Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp (TSXV:VIS) specializes in the Internet of Things and analytics. The Company’s core product, WANDA, is a 10/15 inch smart device used to monitor restroom cleaning, supplies, and maintenance activities. WANDA is installed in locations throughout North America, including hospitals, airports, office buildings, public facilities and shopping centers.

More information can be found at visionstate.com.

