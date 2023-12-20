Neighborhood engagement program will kick-off Jan. 13 at Kemeny Recreation Center

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visit Detroit and the City of Detroit, in conjunction with the Detroit Sports Commission and local grass-roots partners, today announced the “On The Clock Tour”, a neighborhood event program that will bring the fun and excitement of football to residents across the seven districts of the City of Detroit ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light.

The multi-stop tour will take place January-April of 2024, beginning Saturday, January 13 with the City of Detroit’s Winterfest at the Kemeny Recreation Center. Each tour stop will feature a unique activity focused on the local community and district.

Developed by the City of Detroit Mayor’s Office and Detroit Parks and Recreation, Winterfest will feature a variety of traditional winter activities, in addition to food trucks, arcade-style games, arts and crafts, an appearance by Roary the Detroit Lions’ mascot, Lions’ interactive inflatables, and other football-themed stations from running the 40-yard dash to a chance to kick a field goal.

“When the 2024 NFL Draft was awarded to Detroit in 2022, our first priority was to ensure that all residents of the City of Detroit would have the opportunity to experience the excitement of the NFL Draft in their own neighborhoods and in our downtown,” said City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “The “On The Clock Tour” will deliver on that promise and bring the fun and spectacle of the NFL Draft to our communities for everyone to enjoy.”

All “On The Clock Tour” events will feature Visit Detroit’s mobile visitor center, the D-Rover. Temporarily rebranded as the Draft Rover, the multipurpose transit van will feature a 2024 NFL Draft design, as well as video and sound capabilities, including two 43-inch TV monitors and a plug-in mic for messaging, and a retractable awning.

“Visit Detroit is proud to partner with Mayor Mike Duggan and the City of Detroit as we countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft,” said President and CEO of Visit Detroit Claude Molinari. “This is an exciting moment for our city, and we believe that the “On the Clock Tour” will allow all Detroiters to be a part of the experience and bring the Draft to their community.”

Hundreds of thousands of football fans from NFL markets across the country are expected to descend upon the streets of Downtown Detroit April 25-27, 2024 to take in the energy and pageantry of the NFL Draft in the area around the award-winning Campus Martius Park and at Hart Plaza which will serve as the site the NFL Draft Experience – the league’s free interactive football theme park.

Temporary paid positions supporting the NFL Draft Experience are available. Detroit residents attending the “On The Clock Tour” events can learn more about NFL Teammate opportunities and register for positions at visitdetroit.com/teammate-opportunity. Teammates help promote a fun and inclusive environment of fan engagement by fulfilling a variety of team roles throughout the NFL Draft footprint.

Fans can get more information about the Draft at visitdetroit.com/2024NFLDraft and download the NFL One Pass app to gain access to Draft activities including the NFL Fan Experience at Hart Plaza during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

All “On The Clock Tour” events are free and open to the public. Events are subject to change, with more tour stops to be announced across the region and statewide at a later date.

DATE LOCATION TIME January 13 Kemeny Recreation Center (District 6) 1-5 p.m. Winterfest February 3 Adams Butzel Center (District 2) 1-5 p.m. February 10 Crowell Recreation Center (District 1) 1-5 p.m. February 17 Northwest Activities Center (District 4) 1-5 p.m. February 24 Heilmann Recreation Center (District 3) 1-5 p.m. March 2 A.B. Ford Center (District 4) 1-5 p.m. March 9 Butzel Family Center (District 5) 1-5 p.m. March 16 Patton Recreation Center (District 6) 1-5 p.m. March 30 Crowell Recreation Center (District 1) 1-5 p.m. Easter Fun Fest April 13 Lasky Recreation Center (District 3) 1-5 p.m. Draft Fest

