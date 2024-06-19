MT. Olive, New Jersey, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, announces the appointment of Donnie Gilliam as Vice President of Operations. In this role he will focus on driving customer satisfaction, cost reduction and working capital improvements.

Donnie Gilliam brings to Vislink extensive experience in operations and service within high-growth companies. His career includes leading operations at HM Electronics, where he played a pivotal role in the substantial growth the company realized during his tenure. Additionally, he held the position of Senior Director of Supply Chain & Materials at Clear-Com, an HM Electronics company, and more recently served as the Vice President of Global Operations at Spectralink Corporation.

With a strong background in lean manufacturing, quality, and supply chain management, Donnie Gilliam has a wealth of experience leading supply chain, manufacturing and service organizations. His expertise will be instrumental in optimizing Vislink’s operational efficiency and supporting the company’s growth objectives.

Donnie Gilliam is also a member of the Western Regional Board of the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME), contributing to the advancement of best practices in manufacturing and operational excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Donnie to our leadership team,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “His deep experience and proven leadership in operations, supply chain management, and lean manufacturing will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our operations and drive growth. Donnie’s appointment aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Donnie Gilliam added, “I am excited to join Vislink at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with the talented team here to improve our operational capabilities and support the company’s ambitious strategic goals.”

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

