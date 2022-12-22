Mt. Olive, NJ, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, announced details pertaining to its upcoming fiscal year 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”).

The 2022 Annual Meeting will be held virtually by means of remote communication on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. EST. The live audio webcast of the annual meeting can be accessed by shareholders on the day of the meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/vislink/2022 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of availability of proxy materials.

Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the annual meeting to allow time to log-in and test your device’s audio system. Meeting documents, voting information and other materials can be found at the same link.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

At Vislink, we’ve been bringing live video to life for over 50 years. Our vision is to foster the connection of people and communities to information that informs, protects, and entertains them — by building rich experiences through the power of live video. We’re powering the next generation of live event production with cutting-edge solutions that include AI-automated technologies, emerging bonded cellular and 5G systems, and innovative remote production platforms. We are also a trusted provider of secure, high-quality, real-time video communications that deliver actionable intelligence to police, military and other government entities. With a global client roster of tier-1 broadcasters, sports teams, and law enforcement organizations, we are a dynamic company whose impressive history is only matched by the exciting future ahead of it. Vislink common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investors@vislink.com

Media Relations:

Charlotte van Hertum

Charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com