Zoom Communications is India’s First Outside Broadcast (OB) Service Provider to use Ultralow-Latency 4K Wireless Cameras Powered by Vislink’s Breakthrough Technology

MT. OLIVE, NJ, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: VISL), whose solutions cover almost every major sporting event across the world and enable seamless broadcasts to audiences of millions, announces that its wireless camera systems have now been chosen by Zoom Communications India.

Zoom Communications initially purchased 6 x Vislink HCAM 4K Wireless Camera Systems with Quantum Receivers and FocalPoint Camera Control Systems for nationwide events in India during 2023. These high-quality wireless camera systems are the first in India to offer superb 4K quality, reliability, industry-leading low latency and coverage. The success of the Zoom Communications and Vislink partnership has resulted in a further purchase of an additional 6 x complete HCAM 4K Systems, resulting in a very significant investment to date for 2023.

Zoom Communications looked to Vislink Technologies to provide the most advanced wireless camera systems to deliver seamless coverage of the biggest Indian Sporting Series of 2023. Vislink’s low-latency wireless cameras provide the premium quality needed to capture intimate, immersive and dynamic shots for the broadcast.

“India and Southeast Asia are strategic growth markets for Vislink, with the sports and entertainment sector being a major focus,” stated Vislink CEO Mickey Miller. “Our partnership with Zoom Communications aims to bolster their broadcasting presence throughout Southeast Asia, supporting their goal of becoming the region’s leading radio frequency (RF) supplier. This major order underscores the enduring relevance of our wireless camera systems, particularly in live event scenarios. The agility and high-quality performance of our solutions empower content providers the flexibility to efficiently capture live event subjects, showcasing our ability to seize substantial opportunities in this dynamic market.”

Privately-held Zoom Communications — India’s largest Outside Broadcast (OB) service provider company and Asia’s leading broadcast provider — is the go-to source for equipment and services to all Indian broadcasters. With such a high-profile sporting event, “We are proud to partner with a reliable, experienced team who understands the nuances of successful sports broadcasting. We’re impressed by Vislink’s ultra-low-latency, highly reliable wireless cameras, and highly experienced customer support team,” said a spokesperson for Zoom Communications.

With over 1.4 billion people, India is the world’s most populous country and among the highest-performing global economies, projecting 7% growth by the end of 2023. Zoom is poised to be the largest service provider of RF systems in India and Southeast Asia, with a TV audience regularly soaring above hundreds of millions.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications is India’s foremost provider of outside broadcasting (OB) production services and facilities. Their evolution into a leading Asian provider and systems Integrator of outside broadcast facilities and services to the global market is the result of extensive regional, national and global experience acquired over almost three decades. Zoom’s track record is studded with landmark events including the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, FIFA events, Asian Games, Pan American Games, Commonwealth Games and many seasons of the Indian Premier League, all of which has firmly established Zoom Communications as an Asian broadcasting powerhouse with a global imprint. For more information, visit https://www.zoomcom.tv/

