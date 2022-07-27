Vislink Showcases Airborne Video Downlink Solution for Law Enforcement and Public Safety Applications at APSCON 2022

Vislink Technologies, Inc. Airborne Video Downlink Solution for Law Enforcement and Public Safety Applications at APSCON 2022

Will Display its Latest Aerial-Based Video Communications Systems

for Real-Time Situational Awareness

Mt. Olive, NJ, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be exhibiting the latest generation of its Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) at APSCON 2022 in Reno, NV July 27-29. Vislink staff will be onsite in booth #807. Vislink will showcase its latest offerings in airborne downlink and surveillance solutions for use by public safety organizations including local, national and international police and military agencies.

Among its many deployments, Vislink downlink solutions are being used in the new Diamond Aircraft DA62 MPP special mission aircraft designed for airborne surveillance. Diamond Aircraft and Vislink partner Air Bear Tactical have been demonstrating the aircraft to law enforcement customers on a North American tour over the past month. The aircraft will be on display at the APSCON event.

Vislink’s downlink solutions are designed to deliver actionable video ISR capabilities in the most challenging environments and fluid situations, and include:

Data and video communications for airborne and ground assets

Flexible support for COFDM, MESH and bonded cellular/5G networks

IP-based, high-end encryption, full-duplex, real-time connectivity

Among the key products on display will be the AeroLink Transceiver, the world’s first combination COFDM/5G/Mesh aerial downlink solution. AeroLink provides bi-directional data transmission and includes an optional MANET (Mesh) component as a node in an ad-hoc system. It also incorporates a 5G transceiver that may be used as part of the 5G public infrastructure to ensure low-latency, broadcast-quality transmissions.

Vislink will also demonstrate the Quantum Receiver, which is used to reliably transport video downlinks in MilGov deployments, live streaming products that leverage bonded cellular and 5G technologies (which are now supported by AVDS), and the LinkMatrix management portal, which connects, controls and monitors all video streams.

The Vislink AVDS is a bi-directional, end-to-end solution comprised of downlink transmitters, receivers, antennas and management platforms that capture real-time, seamless high-definition video from helicopters, drones and other aircraft. Vislink’s Air-to-Anywhere™ design allows the collected video to be simultaneously disseminated, viewed and managed across wide areas to all deployed assets. This includes distribution over secure IP networks and streaming over cellular and WiFi networks for remote viewing on smartphones and tablets. The COFDM system integrates Mesh, bonded cellular and 5G networks for maximum connectivity and flexibility. The system provides a centralized, secure, cloud-based downlink solution for delivering optimum situational awareness.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

