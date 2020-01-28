Vislink Technologies Appoints Brian Krolicki to its Board of Directors

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VISL) announced today that Brian Krolicki has been appointed to its board as a non-executive independent director, effective Feb. 1, 2020.

“I am pleased to welcome Brian Krolicki to the Vislink board as a non-executive director,” said Sue Swenson, Chairman of Vislink Technologies. “He joins Vislink at an exciting time in its history, and we look forward to drawing from the considerable perspectives and expertise he will contribute as we work to achieve our strategic goals.”

Brian Krolicki has devoted much of his professional life to a 24-year public service career in Nevada after having worked in the private banking industry. A graduate of Stanford University, Brian currently serves on multiple corporate and non-profit boards, including Nevada Nanotech Systems. He also manages an advisory firm that provides strategic services to corporate clients.

As Nevada’s 33rd lieutenant governor from 2007-15, Brian served as Chairman of the Nevada Commission on Tourism and worked to aggressively and innovatively promote the state’s domestic and international tourism industries. For six years, Brian Krolicki led Nevada’s strong economic expansion and diversification efforts as Chairman of the Nevada Commission of Economic Development, earning Nevada the reputation as an economic innovator and a preferred location for new and expanding businesses. As lieutenant governor, Brian was also President of the Nevada State Senate. During his tenure as State Treasurer from 1999-2007, Brian became Nevada’s first in such office to receive the Certificate of Excellence in Investment Policy and was honored with the prestigious Award of Excellence in Public Finance. In 2004, Brian earned distinction as the nation’s “Most Outstanding State Treasurer.”

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability, the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and also growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; our dependence on sales of certain products to generate a significant portion of our revenue; the effect of a decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products would harm our business; the risks that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets may adversely affect demand for our products; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

