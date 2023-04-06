Mt. Olive, NJ, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high quality, live video, and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, has appointed Gateway Group, Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its new investor relations program.

Gateway has begun working with Vislink management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning; strategic advisory services; and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key contacts in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

“After an evolutionary 2022, Vislink is in a strong position to build on our success in 2023,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “With a transformational acquisition and several successful product launches, we implemented a new go-to-market strategy, enhancing our sales and emphasizing driving recurring revenue through greater software and services sales. As we continue to provide leading video technologies to our expanding customer base, we are prioritizing growth in public safety and live broadcast sports and entertainment markets, which comprise the majority of our $52 million vetted sales pipeline. Recognizing our progress and the work still to be done, we believe our Company can benefit from an updated approach to our corporate positioning and investor communications efforts.

“We’ve partnered with Gateway for its strong institutional relationships as well as the firm’s proven track record of driving successful outcomes for other technology growth companies,” Miller added. We look forward to working closely with the Gateway team to execute a proactive investor relations program that will allow us to improve our corporate profile, enhance our market position, and expand our shareholder base.”

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience in the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL”. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. Information contained at Gateway’s websites is not the responsibility of Vislink.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future revenues, growth, profitability results and financial position, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, new investors relations initiatives, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities, acquisitions integration, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC.

