Vislink Technologies Appoints Michael Bond as Chief Financial Officer

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) today announced that Michael Bond has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2020. Mr. Bond succeeds Roger Branton, co-founder of the Company who served as its CFO until July 2018, then as its CEO and CFO through Jan. 15, 2020, and as CFO since that date. Mr. Branton will be stepping down as CFO on March 31, 2020 and is expected to continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of the Company.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mike Bond to Vislink’s senior leadership team, where he will undoubtedly make a significant positive impact on our operations,” said Carleton Miller, CEO of Vislink. “He has a well-earned reputation as a respected financial executive, and we look forward to benefitting from his extensive experience in support of our business strategies, particularly in the areas of efficiency and performance.”

Mr. Miller continued, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at the Company, I want to thank Roger Branton for his significant contributions to Vislink in key leadership roles over the years. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

About Michael Bond

Michael Bond has served as a consultant to several companies since 2016, including to Vislink since January 27, 2020. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Pulse Electronics Corporation from 2013 until 2016. Prior to such time, Mr. Bond held the positions of Vice President and Treasurer of Pulse Electronics Corporation from 2011 to 2013. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Bond was Senior Consultant and Principal at Clear Strategic Solutions, Inc., a financial and corporate development consulting firm. Mr. Bond is an experienced financial executive with over 30 years of experience, including as Head of Corporate Development and Mergers and Acquisitions at Lucent Technologies, and held similar roles at Avaya and AT&T. Mr. Bond has also held the positions of Senior Auditor at Deloitte, and Corporate Controller and VP of Finance at the Brookwood Companies, Inc. and at Bellwether, Inc.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability, the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and also growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; our dependence on sales of certain products to generate a significant portion of our revenue; the effect of a decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products would harm our business; the risks that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets may adversely affect demand for our products; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.