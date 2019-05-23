VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES HCAM-ULRX CAMERA SYSTEM OFFERS INDUSTRY’S LOWEST LATENCY WIRELESS VIDEO SOLUTION

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HCAM Transmitter Used with UltraReceiver Provides Single-Frame, End-to-End Latency in 4K

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies’ new low-latency HCAM 4K UHD transmitter and UltraReceiver (ULRX-LD) wireless camera solution offers single-frame end-to-end capabilities for broadcast sports and major entertainment event coverage applications. When used collaboratively, Vislink’s award-winning HCAM+ULRX solution provides less than one frame of latency when working with 4K content, making it the lowest latency, highest quality system on the market.

“As the first company to launch single-frame, end-to-end latency in 4K, our customers have been able to create more immersive and high-impact live programming for viewers,” says John Payne, President and COO of Vislink Technologies. “For event producers, the growth in UHD and HDR programming, paired with Vislink’s single-frame latency wireless camera solution, provides greater creative freedom. They can now seamlessly cut between wired and wireless UHD resolution cameras at will for continuity throughout the broadcast.”

Vislink’s award-winning HCAM transmitter is the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter on the market today. It features user-interchangeable RF modules and a range of software capabilities, including HDR-ready capability. It is equipped with dual SFP modules that support quad 3/6/12G HD-SDI, HDMI and SMPTE 2022-6 IP interfaces. With highly flexible configurable mounting options and intuitive video interfaces, the unit can be mounted to broadcast, ENG and other professional-grade cameras. It is also designed with Wi-fi and Bluetooth® control via a dedicated Android and iOS app. In addition, the unit features integrated camera control with Vislink FocalPoint compatibility and direct-docking V-Lock and Anton/Bauer® battery plates with integral power feed through. The Vislink HCAM accepts plug-in frequency agile RF modules – allowing for easy deployment across different frequency bands.

The ULRX fills the need for reliable HEVC reception as part of a highly bandwidth-efficient video transfer system, without sacrificing picture quality. The versatile receiver features four UHF inputs with maximum-ratio combining, DVB-T and proprietary LMS-T demodulation, as well as ASI and IP capabilities. Perfect for broadcast sports and major events coverage with wireless cameras, the ULRX is a 1RU half-width, rackmount chassis receiver.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislinktechnologies.com.

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
