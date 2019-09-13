Vislink Technologies Launches All-New MicroLite 3 Wireless Video Transmitter at IBC 2019

Vislink Technologies, Inc. MicroLite 3 transmitter

Compact, Robust HD Solution Now Features LMS-T Modulation, Integrated Camera Control,

Expanded Frequency Bands and Enhanced Usability at an Affordable Price

Hackettstown, NJ, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL), global leader in live video production, announces the launch of its latest wireless video transmitter, the all-new MicroLite 3. Vislink will be demonstrating the MicroLite 3, as well as their other market-leading wireless camera systems and satcom solutions, at IBC 2019 at their booth ( Hall 6, B27 ). It will be available as a standalone unit as well as with a companion receiver in a complete end-to-end solution.

The MicroLite 3 transmitter is the most advanced MicroLite ever seen. Building on the success of the MicroLite range of small form factor wireless camera transmitters, the MicroLite 3 includes numerous technological advancements designed to deliver outstanding video quality, bandwidth efficient transmissions, ease of setup and flexible configuration options—all in a compact (3”/9cm) and lightweight (208 grams/<10 ounces) form factor. These features make it ideal for capturing high-quality, real-time HD video up to 1080i resolution from cameras used in applications such as ENG, live sports and entertainment, film assist, Steadicam operations and drone-based coverage.

“The MicroLite 3 sets the new standard for affordable wireless video transmitters,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink. “We’ve essentially taken the leading mid-market camera system—the MicroLite —and supercharged its features while making it even easier to set up and quicker to deploy. The result is the most compelling value in wireless camera systems available today.”

For the first time, MicroLite 3 supports Vislink’s proprietary LMS-T (Link Modulation Scheme – Terrestrial), an efficient modulation technique that is compatible with all Vislink receivers. LMS-T allows greater payload capacity over equivalent bandwidth than DVB-T options. The combination of LMS-T support and MicroLite 3’s MPEG-4 video compression help deliver outstanding picture quality that far surpasses most existing devices on the market.

MicroLite 3 also includes integrated VISCA camera control for greater flexibility, consistency and management of picture quality in changing light conditions. This can be used in conjunction with Vislink’s own FocalPoint system and ensures that viewers see perfectly exposed and true color imaging. Also included is a telemetry channel providing long-range camera control and remote radio management.

Another key upgrade is that MicroLite 3 is much more frequency agile. Vislink has increased the frequency range supported by the MicroLite 3 to include licensed and unlicensed frequencies from the 2GHz to 6GHz range. This includes the U-NII Low 5.15-5.25GHz and 5.7-5.825GHz bands, with the potential to house higher frequencies (6.0-8.5GHz bands).

MicroLite 3 also sports a number of features aimed at enhancing the user experience. These include SDI and HDMI, push-button joystick interface, remote WiFi interface for simple configuration, and improved battery mounting options that now extend beyond clip-on batteries.

Additional information on the new MicroLite 3 can be found at this link .

About Vislink Technologies Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Daniel Carpini

941-953-9035

[email protected]

Attachment