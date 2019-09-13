Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vislink Technologies Launches All-New MicroLite 3 Wireless Video Transmitter at IBC 2019

Vislink Technologies Launches All-New MicroLite 3 Wireless Video Transmitter at IBC 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Vislink Technologies, Inc.

MicroLite 3 transmitter

MicroLite 3 transmitter

Compact, Robust HD Solution Now Features LMS-T Modulation, Integrated Camera Control,
Expanded Frequency Bands and Enhanced Usability at an Affordable Price

Hackettstown, NJ, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VISL), global leader in live video production, announces the launch of its latest wireless video transmitter, the all-new MicroLite 3. Vislink will be demonstrating the MicroLite 3, as well as their other market-leading wireless camera systems and satcom solutions, at IBC 2019 at their booth (Hall 6, B27). It will be available as a standalone unit as well as with a companion receiver in a complete end-to-end solution.

The MicroLite 3 transmitter is the most advanced MicroLite ever seen. Building on the success of the MicroLite range of small form factor wireless camera transmitters, the MicroLite 3 includes numerous technological advancements designed to deliver outstanding video quality, bandwidth efficient transmissions, ease of setup and flexible configuration options—all in a compact (3”/9cm) and lightweight (208 grams/<10 ounces) form factor. These features make it ideal for capturing high-quality, real-time HD video up to 1080i resolution from cameras used in applications such as ENG, live sports and entertainment, film assist, Steadicam operations and drone-based coverage.

“The MicroLite 3 sets the new standard for affordable wireless video transmitters,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink. “We’ve essentially taken the leading mid-market camera system—the MicroLite —and supercharged its features while making it even easier to set up and quicker to deploy. The result is the most compelling value in wireless camera systems available today.”

For the first time, MicroLite 3 supports Vislink’s proprietary LMS-T (Link Modulation Scheme – Terrestrial), an efficient modulation technique that is compatible with all Vislink receivers. LMS-T allows greater payload capacity over equivalent bandwidth than DVB-T options. The combination of LMS-T support and MicroLite 3’s MPEG-4 video compression help deliver outstanding picture quality that far surpasses most existing devices on the market.

MicroLite 3 also includes integrated VISCA camera control for greater flexibility, consistency and management of picture quality in changing light conditions. This can be used in conjunction with Vislink’s own FocalPoint system and ensures that viewers see perfectly exposed and true color imaging. Also included is a telemetry channel providing long-range camera control and remote radio management.

Another key upgrade is that MicroLite 3 is much more frequency agile. Vislink has increased the frequency range supported by the MicroLite 3 to include licensed and unlicensed frequencies from the 2GHz to 6GHz range. This includes the U-NII Low 5.15-5.25GHz and 5.7-5.825GHz bands, with the potential to house higher frequencies (6.0-8.5GHz bands).

MicroLite 3 also sports a number of features aimed at enhancing the user experience. These include SDI and HDMI, push-button joystick interface, remote WiFi interface for simple configuration, and improved battery mounting options that now extend beyond clip-on batteries. 

Additional information on the new MicroLite 3 can be found at this link.

About Vislink Technologies Inc.
Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Daniel Carpini
941-953-9035
[email protected]

Attachment

  • Vislink Technologies, Inc.
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.