VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES REGAINS FULL NASDAQ LISTING COMPLIANCE

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

HACKETTSTOWN, NY, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) today announced that It has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 29, 2019 indicating that the Company has regained full compliance with all applicable listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, The Company’s stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital market, and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. For more information, please visit www.vislinktechnologies.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Vislink Technologies:                                                   
Daniel Carpini
941-953-9035                                                    
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
John Marco/CORE IR
516-222-2560
[email protected]

