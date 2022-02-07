VistaGen Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on February 10, 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report its financial results for its fiscal year 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provide a review of recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones.

Event: VistaGen Therapeutics Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9716

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13726261

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523673&tp_key=49008240c8

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 10, 2022. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN13726261. An archived webcast will be available on VistaGen’s website following the call.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen’s three CNS drug candidates has a differentiated profile and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

