Nine Individuals Earn Recognition for Commitment to Excellence and Exceeding Clients’ Service Goals

TOWSON, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vistant honors nine individuals who have gone above and beyond to promote global stability with the inaugural Vistant President’s Award. Vistant’s President’s Award recognizes employees, nominated by executive leaders, who exemplify the Maryland-based company’s core values and commitment to excellence. Vistant (formerly PM Consulting Group) delivers advanced healthcare solutions, international development, and mission support services to federal government clients and has teams located in 35 countries.

“It is important that our leadership team recognizes employees who represent the spirit of innovation and determination,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “We’re proud to have such committed people on our team who are continuously striving toward something bigger than themselves and are delivering impactful solutions in service of our customers and communities worldwide.”

The 2023 Vistant President’s Award recipients include:

Lashaunda Brown-Proctor

Etop Ekanem

Jacqueline Eley

Hunter Forrer

Jason Keller

Christopher Martin

Demond Vega-Pancho

George Washington

Sayed Zewari

As one of the fastest-growing companies in Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Vistant is dedicated to cultivating and sustaining a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. The company employs 73% women and 61% self-identified minorities—including executives, directors, and senior program managers. The organizational culture is critical to creating innovative and lasting solutions to the most complex global humanitarian, health, and security challenges.

