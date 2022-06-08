Breaking News
Visteon Solves Screen Glare in Vehicle Displays

TrueColor Image Enhancement dynamically improves legibility of vehicle screens

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry and a leader in automotive display solutions, introduces an image processing algorithm that preserves and improves the cockpit display image quality across the full range of ambient light conditions. The Company’s TrueColor Image Enhancement enables automotive displays to achieve the image quality expectations of today’s tech-savvy consumer.

Harsh sunlight conditions in an automotive environment can make it difficult for drivers and passengers to see what is being displayed in the cockpit. Visteon’s TrueColor effectively overcomes brightness and glare to maintain the legibility of safety information. TrueColor Image Enhancement is a self-contained, hardware/software-based solution for vehicle displays.

The ISO15008 standard sets minimum legibility requirements for characters, fonts and symbols shown on vehicle displays. Screen legibility often deteriorates in bright ambient sunlight conditions with harsh reflections. TrueColor promotes compliance to this standard. This improves the user experience and improves the visibility of contents.

Visteon’s TrueColor is a dynamic algorithm solution that improves the legibility of the entire display, a proprietary integration of hardware and software components. TrueColor improves the image quality without introducing unwanted color shifts or image artifacts. Safety indicators, brand design and fine details remain visible in bright light. Moreover, TrueColor displays require less power than other technology.

“Keeping the cockpit display content legible in bright sunlight conditions is a particular challenge. Drivers increasingly expect the consistent high image-quality of their mobile phones and digital devices. Our TrueColor solution maintains display readability in bright sunlight conditions,” said Jim Carpenter, Senior Director of Displays Engineering. “The integrated solution operates with seamless, continuous, and instantaneous precision. With TrueColor, drivers and passengers see brilliant image quality in all lighting conditions.”

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

