Visteon’s latest display product honored in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visteon, a global technology company, announced today it was awarded a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 Innovation Award for its Deco Trim Command and Control Display. This is the second year in a row Visteon has been honored in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category.

The Deco Trim Command and Control Display enables a new level of design freedom, allowing automakers to eliminate bulky and unsightly buttons with a streamlined display that appears and disappears with the wave of a hand. Resembling a wooden or metallic surface that seamlessly blends into the background of the vehicle’s interior materials, the display transforms into a fully configurable control pad that powers various interior functions, including power windows, HVAC systems, and audio controls when sensors detect a hand’s presence.

“We’re honored to be recognized with a CES Innovation Award for our next-generation innovative display product that blends together cutting-edge technology, functionality and seamless design,” said Freddie Matsumoto, Visteon’s Global Vice President, Display Product Line. “This recognition is a testament to the ingenuity of our talented teams around the world, demonstrating our dedication to developing transformative technology for the mobility industry.”

The Consumer Technology Association’s CES Innovation Awards are a prestigious recognition for outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products, with the winners selected by a panel of respected experts including consumer technology designers, engineers and media members.

The award announcement was made ahead of CES 2024, the world’s most influential technology event, on January 9-12 in Las Vegas. Visteon will showcase its innovative products and technologies at their invitation-only booth at Paris Las Vegas. Learn more about Visteon’s display products at www.visteon.com.

About Visteon

Visteon is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined and electric future. With next-generation digital cockpit and electrification products, Visteon leverages the strength and agility of its global network with a local footprint to deliver a cleaner, safer and more connected vehicle experience. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries worldwide, recorded approximately $3.76 billion in annual sales and booked $6 billion of new business in 2022. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/ .

