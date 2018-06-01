Vistin Pharma ASA : Completion of subsequent repair issue, registration of share capital increase

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Oslo, 1 June 2018: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 28 May 2018 regarding the result of the subsequent repair issue of up to 4,464,286 new shares (the “Offer Shares”) in Vistin Pharma ASA (“Vistin Pharma” or the “Company”) at a subscription price of NOK 11.20 per share (the “Subsequent Repair Issue”).

The share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Repair Issue has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 44,344,592 divided into 44,344,592 Shares, with each Share having a nominal value of NOK 1.00.

The new shares issued in the Subsequent Repair Issue will be listed on Oslo Børs.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Manum

CFO

+47 951 79 190