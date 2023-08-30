Vita Coco delivering coconut-fueled hangover deals from The Hangover Shop™ and Bluestone Lane

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading coconut water brand The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is offering discounted hangover help for DoorDash customers following Labor Day weekend. On Tuesday, September 5, Vita Coco, Australian-inspired coffee company Bluestone Lane and local commerce platform DoorDash are offering two deals exclusively for DoorDash customers nationwide:

Get $9 off your order of $15 or more from The Hangover Shop with a Vita Coco Coconut Water purchase.*

Get $9 off your Bluestone Lane order of $15 or more with a Coconut Water Cold Brew purchase.**

DoorDash customers can also take advantage of both offers, for a total of $18 off their favorite hangover recovery essentials, while supplies last. Terms apply.

“Labor Day weekend, unofficially recognized as the end of summer, is jam packed with events that often leave consumers feeling depleted and needing a pick-me-up,” said Jane Prior, CMO of The Vita Coco Company. “So, we created two unique deals people can look forward to after the long weekend. Whether you prefer to recover with a Coconut Water Cold Brew and avocado toast from Bluestone Lane or a Vita Coco and snacks from The Hangover Shop, your customized order will be at your doorstep before you know it.”

For those looking for classic hangover recovery staples, The Hangover Shop is a one-stop shop for hangover essentials, including electrolyte-packed Vita Coco Coconut Water, a range of sweet and salty snacks to satisfy every craving and over-the-counter remedies.

For those who prefer a caffeinated recovery, Bluestone Lane’s new Coconut Water Cold Brew made with Vita Coco Coconut Water is the perfect pick. The specialty drink was a summer favorite, quickly becoming one of Bluestone Lane’s top three performing iced coffee drinks.

To redeem the limited-time offers, customers in the vicinity of a Bluestone Lane café or The Hangover Shop will see a digital homepage banner in the DoorDash app and on the DoorDash website displaying the deal. From there, they can click into either The Hangover Shop or Bluestone Lane and place their order. Both offers will be applied automatically at checkout if order requirements are met, while supplies last. Offer availability is dependent upon factors such as the user’s delivery radius and available product supply.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk, and coconut oil. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

ABOUT BLUESTONE LANE

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australian lifestyle and hospitality brand and currently operates 60+ premium coffee shops and cafés across the United States. The award-winning specialty coffee roaster was named as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies based in NYC. Bluestone Lane has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee with an elevated experience and healthier menu options. The brand is leading the movement to modernize US coffee culture with its emphasis on the quality of its coffee and menu items and a hyperfocus on offering a world-class hospitality experience to serve its locals, not customers. Nick Stone, a native of Melbourne Australia, founded Bluestone Lane to infuse a personal connection into the American café experience, making it feel more like personalized daily-ritual, and less like a transaction. Bluestone Lane also offers a broad suite of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), whole bean coffee, compostable espresso coffee pods, teas, cold-pressed juices and bakery items. Visit us at www.bluestonelane.com and on Instagram.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

*$9 Off Your Order $15+ with a Vita Coco Coconut Water Purchase: Offer valid on 09/05/23 only. Valid only on orders with minimum subtotal of $15 or more, excluding taxes and fees, from The Hangover Shop on the DoorDash mobile app or website. Must include at least one (1) Vita Coco Coconut Water product. The maximum value of discount is $9 dollars. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

**$9 Off Your Order $15+ with a Coconut Water Cold Brew Purchase: Offer valid on 09/05/23 only. Valid only on orders with minimum subtotal of $15 or more, excluding taxes and fees, from Bluestone Lane on the DoorDash mobile app or website. Must include at least one (1) Coconut Water Cold Brew purchase. The maximum value of discount is $9 dollars. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

Please drink responsibly. If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol abuse, please visit www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov.

