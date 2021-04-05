VitaBots Announces Appointment of Ryan F. Zackon to Board of Directors

Ryan F. Zackon VitaBots Appoints Ryan F. Zackon to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitaBots, a children’s focused dietary supplement company in the Gummi Vitamin space, today announced the appointment of Ryan F. Zackon to the VitaBots Board of Directors, effective Mar. 24, 2021. Mr. Zackon will serve as a member of the Fundraising/Development Committee and the Audit Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Mr. Zackon the board will comprise 5 directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan Zackon to the VitaBots Board,” said Jason Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Professor V’s VitaBots. “Ryan’s deep experience in the Dietary Supplement and Vitamin space, together with his expertise in navigating complex International Supply Chain challenges will be invaluable to VitaBots as we grow our business and pursue our mission to provide proper nutrition to children across the globe.”

Mr. Zackon, 38, currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Bonne Santé Group, a leading health and wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, currently executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions ultimately leading to an IPO in 2021. Bonne Santé Group, through its subsidiary Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, manufactures and distributes products including Liquids, Tablets, Powders, Capsules and Gummi’s.

“I am excited to be joining the board of Professor V’s VitaBots at a time of significant organic growth and expansion through business development,” said Mr. Zackon “VitaBots’ patented Liposomal infused Gummi’s will transform the Children’s Vitamin category and I am looking forward to working with management to help them build upon these platforms and maximize their product growth opportunities.”

Prior to his position as Chief Executive Officer of Bonne Santé Group, Mr. Zackon served as the Vice President / Interim Chief Operating Officer at Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc., a publicly held 50-year old international health and wellness company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a broad array of nutritional products. His responsibilities included overseeing operations, logistics, supply chain and business development. During his tenure with the company, Mr. Zackon designed and initiated a highly proactive restructuring program including a substantial decrease in personnel, significant cost-cutting, consolidation of operations, margin increases and realignment of the company’s priorities.

About Professor V’s VitaBots

The first and only liquid-filled children’s multivitamin Gummi, VitaBots is a vegan, all-natural Gummi with a liquid PowerBurst core. Inside each VitaBot is a patented, liposomal liquid that helps achieve absorption rates higher than any other Gummi on the market.

VitaBots’ story begins in the lab of Professor V, a selfless doctor who works tirelessly to provide proper nutrition to children around the globe. When Professor V’s groundbreaking nano Liposomes garner him worldwide success, his ex-colleague and rival Dr. Osteo goes mad, stopping at nothing to rid the world of Professor V’s work. In response, Professor V creates the VitaBots, a team of super robots to stop Osteo’s nefarious plans, and ensure the health and safety of the world’s citizens.

For more information, please visit: www.vita-bots.com

Contact Information:

Jason Levy

Co-Founder / CEO

Professor V’s VitaBots

(800)489-8698

[email protected]

