Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VitaBots Announces Appointment of Ryan F. Zackon to Board of Directors

VitaBots Announces Appointment of Ryan F. Zackon to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Ryan F. Zackon

VitaBots Appoints Ryan F. Zackon to Board of Directors

VitaBots Appoints Ryan F. Zackon to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitaBots, a children’s focused dietary supplement company in the Gummi Vitamin space, today announced the appointment of Ryan F. Zackon to the VitaBots Board of Directors, effective Mar. 24, 2021.  Mr. Zackon will serve as a member of the Fundraising/Development Committee and the Audit Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Mr. Zackon the board will comprise 5 directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan Zackon to the VitaBots Board,” said Jason Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Professor V’s VitaBots. “Ryan’s deep experience in the Dietary Supplement and Vitamin space, together with his expertise in navigating complex International Supply Chain challenges will be invaluable to VitaBots as we grow our business and pursue our mission to provide proper nutrition to children across the globe.”

Mr. Zackon, 38, currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Bonne Santé Group, a leading health and wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, currently executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions ultimately leading to an IPO in 2021. Bonne Santé Group, through its subsidiary Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, manufactures and distributes products including Liquids, Tablets, Powders, Capsules and Gummi’s.

“I am excited to be joining the board of Professor V’s VitaBots at a time of significant organic growth and expansion through business development,” said Mr. Zackon “VitaBots’ patented Liposomal infused Gummi’s will transform the Children’s Vitamin category and I am looking forward to working with management to help them build upon these platforms and maximize their product growth opportunities.”

Prior to his position as Chief Executive Officer of Bonne Santé Group, Mr. Zackon served as the Vice President / Interim Chief Operating Officer at Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc., a publicly held 50-year old international health and wellness company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a broad array of nutritional products.  His responsibilities included overseeing operations, logistics, supply chain and business development. During his tenure with the company, Mr. Zackon designed and initiated a highly proactive restructuring program including a substantial decrease in personnel, significant cost-cutting, consolidation of operations, margin increases and realignment of the company’s priorities.

About Professor V’s VitaBots

The first and only liquid-filled children’s multivitamin Gummi, VitaBots is a vegan, all-natural Gummi with a liquid PowerBurst core. Inside each VitaBot is a patented, liposomal liquid that helps achieve absorption rates higher than any other Gummi on the market.

VitaBots’ story begins in the lab of Professor V, a selfless doctor who works tirelessly to provide proper nutrition to children around the globe. When Professor V’s groundbreaking nano Liposomes garner him worldwide success, his ex-colleague and rival Dr. Osteo goes mad, stopping at nothing to rid the world of Professor V’s work. In response, Professor V creates the VitaBots, a team of super robots to stop Osteo’s nefarious plans, and ensure the health and safety of the world’s citizens.

For more information, please visit: www.vita-bots.com

Contact Information:

Jason Levy
Co-Founder / CEO
Professor V’s VitaBots
(800)489-8698
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38320438-34af-4959-ade8-276540bb4037

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.