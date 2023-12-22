AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) was recently honored for a third consecutive year on Fast Company ’s list of Brands that Matter. The annual list from the leading business media company recognizes brands that communicate and demonstrate purpose. Vital Farms attracts and builds trust with a loyal flock of consumers for the long-term through creative and compelling storytelling rooted in the company’s purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food.

“Vital Farms has had the same purpose from day one, and we make decisions accordingly—big and small,” said Kathryn McKeon, CMO, Vital Farms. “It consistently means something in everything we do. That’s the secret to purpose. It has to be real. The fun part is building a brand on a foundation of a company with a true purpose.”

In Fast Company’s coverage, the ethical food company was featured as a brand that is “making a cultural splash everywhere” and taking steps to influence and change culture for the better. Editors Rebecca Barker and David Salazar noted that Vital Farms earned a coveted spot on the list since it’s an “industry leader when it comes to product transparency. As consumers have become increasingly conscious of animal cruelty in the factory-farming industry, the brand is standing out as a force for good.” The brand’s Traceability feature that shows consumers a 360-video of the farm where their eggs were laid and its “Put an Egg on It” creative campaign that met people in the culturally conversation they were having about “egg-flation” and industry shortages, were more reasons why the brand is a cultural force.

The 165 companies and nonprofits on the 2023 list were judged by Fast Company editors on criteria including brand relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact.

See the full list of Fast Company’s Brands that Matter by visiting: fastcompany.com/brands-that-matter/list.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/ .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

