Vital Farms Recognized by Built In as a “Best Place to Work” in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, was recognized by Built In Austin on its annual 2021 Best Places to Work list.

The Built In Best Places to Work list recognizes top employers across the country, featuring companies who go above and beyond for their people, measuring benefits, support, and culture programs. Vital Farms was among the “100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For” in Austin.

“Since we planted our roots in Austin 14 years ago, we’ve managed our business in the best interest of our stakeholders—who include our talented crewmembers—and have remained true to a culture that embodies our values of humility, ownership, growth, and empathy,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. “We believe our stakeholder model and mission to bring ethical food to the table makes Vital Farms a special place to work in a rapidly-growing city with a dynamic start-up culture and we thank Built In for recognizing us as a Best Midsize Company in Austin.”

“Companies like Vital Farms raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet the changing needs of employees,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but also to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

About Built In
Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. https://www.builtin.com

CONTACT:
Media:
Nisha Devarajan
[email protected]

Investors:
Ashley DeSimone
[email protected] 

