AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the TD Cowen 8th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on June 4, 2024, in New York, NY.

Thilo Wrede will be available for one-on-one meetings and will host a fireside chat beginning at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 4th.

The fireside chat will be webcast live under the “Events & Presentations” tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

Media:

Rob Discher

[email protected]

Investors:

Anthony Bucalo

[email protected]