Vital® Highlights the Power of AI with Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging at HIMSS 2020

Vital is hosting must-attend events featuring customer insights, innovation and discussions around its powerful Enterprise Imaging solution

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital, a Canon Group company and industry leader in healthcare IT, will demonstrate its powerful Vitrea Enterprise Imaging solution at this year’s Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Annual Conference and Exhibition, booth #5959, March 9-13 in Orlando, FL. Join Vital for special events within the Vital booth for discussions around AI, health informatics, enterprise imaging and more. For the latest information visit vitalimages.com/HIMSS.

Discover more at Vital Live
Vital invites HIMSS20 attendees to stop by Vital Live (booth 5959) for special hourly presentations and demonstrations, featuring customers and Vital’s enterprise imaging experts. For the latest information on our presentations and other events in the Vital booth, visit vitalimages.com/HIMSS.

  Featured Industry Expert Presentation
  The Best Worklist You’ll Never See
  Dave Revell, Chief Information Officer at Radia
  March 10th at 3:30pm
  Hear how Radia’s own developed worklist, powered by AI, enables maximum productivity and is fully integrated with Vital’s enterprise imaging solution.

Unlock the power of AI
To meet today’s need for clinical efficiency and patient safety, Vital understands how important an AI-enabled solution is to an organization. At this spring’s HIMSS, Vital will feature live demonstrations of Vitrea Enterprise Imaging, complete with AI-assisted automated workflows, powered by Canon Medical’s Automation Platform. Canon Medical’s latest integration strives to deliver automated clinical insights and smarter workflows across all modalities, departments and care teams. Vitrea Enterprise Imaging is now the solution that can help meet the data demands that the future brings.

“If we leave our customers with one key takeaway, it’s that the Automation Platform can help to improve workflow efficiency to help patients get a fast, accurate diagnosis when time is critical,” says Jim Litterer, President and CEO of Vital. “The Canon AI-assisted technologies enable clinicians to deliver safe, precise and personalized treatment to every patient, which is essential to have in today’s healthcare industry.”

About Vital®
Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital’s Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today’s empowered healthcare consumer and helping to enhance the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

For more information contact:
Jessica Baker
(952) 487-9713
[email protected] 
www.vitalimages.com 

 

