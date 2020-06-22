Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vital® Highlights the Power of Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging at SIIM 2020 Virtual Meeting June 24th-26th

Vital® Highlights the Power of Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging at SIIM 2020 Virtual Meeting June 24th-26th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Vital to host a virtual booth with a live product demonstration of its enterprise imaging solution.

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital, a Canon Group company, one of the industry leaders in healthcare IT, will demonstrate its Vitrea Enterprise Imaging solution at this year’s Society for Imaging and Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Conference and Exhibition, which was moved to an exclusive digital experience for 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19. Join Vital June 24-26 for special events within the digital booth to engage in discussions about enterprise imaging, telehealth, remote reading, and more. For the latest information visit vitalimages.com/siim

Streamline your workflow with Enterprise Imaging

Vitrea Vision’s remote viewing offers efficient reading from home, even with low bandwidth. Our diagnostic viewer supports a solution outside the hospital, allowing the radiologist to maintain the same viewer, preferences, and hanging protocols. Vital’s solution helps give radiologists the freedom to have a full-fidelity, diagnostic-quality viewer at home, and maintain a clinical reporting environment which is an extension of the hospital. “Our solution unifies the image platform across the enterprise to create simplicity and flexibility” says Jeff Hendrikse, Vice President of Product Management for Enterprise Imaging. “We also help your clinical teams be more flexible, allowing them to read from home. That flexibility extends to the solution itself, so it can adapt to new demands like Artificial Intelligence.”

Featured Product Demonstration

Experience VNAi in Action with Vitrea Enterprise Imaging 

Demonstration of the end-to-end Vitrea EI solution Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. CST  

Vital invites SIIM attendees for a Vitrea Enterprise Imaging product overview, live demonstration and Q & A event. A recording will be available on demand following the demonstration.

Sign up to join us for this exclusive online event and for the latest information: vitalimages.com/siim

About Vital® 
Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning over 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital’s Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today’s empowered healthcare consumer and helping to enhance the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com, or join the conversation on LinkedInTwitter or Facebook

For more information contact:
Zach Stenger
952-487-9534  [email protected] 
www.vitalimages.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.