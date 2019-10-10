Vitalibis and Living Beyond Breast Cancer Form Business Alliance Dedicated to Providing Education, Programs and Services for Those Impacted by Breast Cancer

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today a business alliance with Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC). This relationship will help support LBBC’s programs and services for individuals and families whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer. 

Vitalibis’ social mission is centered around increasing awareness, inspiring action and providing funding to existing non-profits who are improving the lives of people and the environment.  Vitalibis follows a simple, yet powerful mantra – “Be well, do good.™”

Support Living Beyond Breast Cancer by simply purchasing Vitalibis products at: https://www.vitalibis.com/lbbc.  Customers can also use the Coupon Code: lbbc10 during checkout to receive a $10 savings on all $50+ orders, which includes free shipping.

As Customers shop and purchase Vitalibis products using this unique URL, assigned solely and exclusively for Living Beyond Breast Cancer, Vitalibis will allocate 20% of the purchase price from each product sale to LBBC’s general fund. 

Over the course of her life, an American women’s risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer is about 1 in 8; a man’s risk is about 1 in 833.  In 2019, an estimated 271,270 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 62,930 with non-invasive (in situ) cancer.  After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women.  More than 3.5 million Americans are living with a history of breast cancer.

Jean A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer said, “We are proud to partner with Vitalibis, a new company that shares our commitment to improving the quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer.  We understand that the side effects of treatment can be severe and we welcome innovative solutions that may provide relief.”

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated: “Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a tremendous organization and resource, helping individuals and families since the early 1990s.  We love how focused they are on being a trusted resource for the breast cancer community and how hard they work to provide programs and services focused on education and support.  The entire LBBC team has impressed us in so many ways.  We are honored to work alongside them and support them in achieving their important mission.”

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer
Living Beyond Breast Cancer provides programs and services to help people whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer. Our goal is to provide information, community and support that you can trust, is easy for you to access and respectful of you and your situation. All our resources are carefully and frequently reviewed by some of the country’s leading healthcare experts and informed by people living with breast cancer. For additional information, please visit www.lbbc.org.

About Vitalibis, Inc.
Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products.  Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program – empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com.

Investor Contact:
Vitalibis Inc.
702-944-9620
[email protected]

