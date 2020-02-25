Vitalibis and Manager Dusty Baker Dedicated to Improving Personal Wellness With Full Spectrum CBD Oils, Creams and Gracefully-Aging Skincare Line

Breaking News
Congratulations To Dusty Baker on Becoming the Manager of the Houston Astros. To Celebrate, Vitalibis is Allocating 20% of Each Purchase Using the Code dusty20 to a Homeless-Focused Non-Profit in Houston, Texas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a people-powered, socially conscious formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, and Dusty Baker, Manager of the Houston Astros, are dedicated to improving personal wellness with full spectrum CBD oils, creams and Gracefully-Aging Skincare Line.

Dusty Baker has made nine postseason appearances in his 22 seasons as a Major League Manager with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. He has more wins than any other active MLB manager and has won 1,863 regular-season games, for a .532 winning percentage.

Dusty Baker is a valuable part of the Vitalibis Community – as a Founding Brand Ambassador and also as a Strategic Advisor. To celebrate Dusty, Vitalibis is offering 20% off of product purchases and allocating 20% of each purchase using the code dusty20 to a homeless-focused non-profit in Houston, Texas. Dusty has a passion for helping the homeless. 

Vitalibis’ Better People, Better Planet™ initiative supports non-profit organizations within four general categories: AIR / LAND / WATER / PEOPLE. Vitalibis continues to empower incredible non-profits to fulfill their missions while positively impacting the planet. 

“When it comes to CBD brands, Vitalibis is the best,” says Dusty Baker. “I have so much respect for their company values and quality of product. I’ve never endorsed a product before, but I stand behind Vitalibis. You better believe I’ll have my Vitalibis Soothing Body Cream and Signature AB900 oil with me on the road.”

“We could not be happier for Dusty and his family with his decision to join the Houston Astros,” said Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis. “Dusty is an incredible person for which we are grateful to have on our team. We are excited to see him back in baseball and wish Dusty and the Astros organization the best of luck for a great season!”

About Vitalibis, Inc.
Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program – empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com.

Investor Contact:
Vitalibis Inc.
702-944-9620
[email protected] 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “should”, “typical”, “we are confident” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

