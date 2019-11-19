Vitalibis and Stylevate Complete Technology Integration Using Proprietary Peer-to-Peer Engagement SaaS Platform In Fashion Industry

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today the Company completed its first proprietary back-end Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform integration with, Stylevate .

Stylevate is an exciting new sales channel that utilizes a peer-to-peer engagement model to innovate how fashion is merchandised, marketed and sold. Stylevate partners with industry leading fashion brands to curate small edits of clothing that drop throughout the year and are sold through their passionate community of Stylevators. Stylevate provides women with a side hustle in fashion and customers get styled by people they know and trust.

The Vitalibis SaaS Platform consists of a fully-integrated Magento Plug-in and a complete set of APIs. The SaaS Platform supports multiple business models, products and industries and efficiently integrates with a brand’s existing e-commerce system. The SaaS Platform also offers a variety of customizable sales commission plan options that help maximize unique customer engagement strategies.

Key business features of the Vitalibis Peer-to-Peer SaaS Platform include:

Enrollment influencers and/or affiliates into the company’s strategic customer engagement program

Automatic creation of unique URLs for each enrollee

Tracking of all product sales and enrollments from those unique URLs

Ability to instantly calculate commissions for enrollees based on precisely attributed product sales

Ability to disperse and track payouts to enrollees on a periodic basis (monthly, weekly)

Tracking of key sales metrics and reporting for each individual enrollee.

Bonnie Todman, CEO and Founder of Stylevate “Since we help brands face retail challenges with innovative technological and experiential solutions we were excited to partner with our trusted colleague Steve. He has a proven track record in growing and empowering marketplaces. Stylevate’s integration with the Vitalibis Peer-to-Peer SaaS Platform has been a game changer for us.”

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated, “Bonnie is an exceptional person, executive, leader and visionary. Stylevate fills the white space between massive brands and community commerce through peer-to-peer engagement. We are thrilled to be working with Bonnie and her Stylevate team and are excited to support them using our innovative technology platform.”

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program – empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

Contact:

Vitalibis Inc.

702-944-9620

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “should”, “typical”, “we are confident” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.