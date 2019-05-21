Breaking News
Vitalibis to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference on June 4th, 2019

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD),  a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based wellness products, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational being  held June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Raack, CEO, and Tom Raack, CFO, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and are scheduled to present as follows:

9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Presentation Time: 4:20 p.m. Pacific time
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 3 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Chris Tyson at [email protected] or your LD Micro representative.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50M-$300M to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click here.

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology-based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol, along with safe personal care and nutritional products.  Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program – empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group – MZ North America
949-491-8235
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

