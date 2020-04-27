Vitality Biopharma Board Update

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (Ticker: VBIO) (“Vitality Biopharma,” “Vitality,” or the “Company”), a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, today announced that Dr. Anthony Maida has decided to resign from its Board of Directors. 

Dr. Maida had served on Vitality’s Board of Directors since 2012 and had served as chairman of its Audit Committee most recently.  

“Dr. Maida has made a major contribution to the strength and breadth of Vitality’s suite of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products,” said Vitality’s CEO, Michael Cavanaugh.  “We are grateful for his years of dedication to our venture and will miss his thoughtful insight and guidance as we move forward.” 

Vitality’s Executive Chairman Edward Feighan, added, “Dr. Maida is a respected and renown figure in pharmaceutical clinical development.  Vitality’s sound approach to clinical development benefited from his experienced and cautious oversight.  We will remain grateful for his dedication and foresight.”

“I leave the board of Vitality with confidence in the stewardship of its current management and board members,” commented Dr. Maida.  “And I remain enthusiastic about the potential for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals.”

