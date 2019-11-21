Vitamin B Diminishes Effects of Air Pollution-induced Cardiovascular Disease Camfil USA

Learn how vitamin B, along with air filters, could be the key to solving the air pollution affecting indoor air quality in buildings across the country.

Syracuse, NY, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While ambient air quality across much of the United States has steadily improved over the years, homes and buildings should still be outfitted with air filters to ensure indoor air is healthy. A growing body of literature suggests that air filters may not be the only preventative measure we can take; a study conducted at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health found that healthy non-smoking individuals who took vitamin B supplements almost reversed any harmful effects of exposure to polluted air on their immune and cardiovascular function.

While it has yet to be determined if the results of this study can be replicated, it’s nevertheless worth considering, given the dangers of poor air quality on public health.

“Long-term exposure to ultrafine particles can induce respiratory and cardiovascular diseases,” explained Mark Davidson Manager of Marketing & Technical Materials, at Camfil USA. “Below PM2.5, particles are more harmful because they penetrate deeper into the lung alveoli. They cross blood vessels walls, diffuse into the blood circulation to reach and affect organ function (heart, liver, brain, and endocrine system).”

While the results of the study are obviously important in the field of medical science, this doesn’t mean that vitamin B can be considered a wonder supplement against the effects of air pollution. And even if it were, it’s important to remember that air pollution contains pollutants other than particulate matter. This is why air filtration systems, designed to remove a wide variety of pollutants, are so important.

Beware of Cheap Air Filters

As interest in air filtration systems increases due to serious air pollution levels in parts of the country, some manufacturers have taken advantage of this demand by selling cheap air filters that promise “premium performance.” Most of these are too good to be true; focus on high-quality air filters from a trusted manufacturer instead.

For more than five decades,

https://www.camfil.com/en-us﻿, ﻿has been a leading name in the air purifier industry, protecting the indoor air quality in homes and buildings all over the world. To learn about the importance of protecting indoor air quality from outdoor air pollution, visit Camfil USA locations finder here. As one of the world’s top commercial air filter manufacturers, Camfil offers a wide range of air filter solutions. https://www.camfil.com/en-us/industries

﻿

Visit Camfil USA Syracuse branch office here.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: [email protected]

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page﻿

﻿﻿Visit Camfil USA Syracuse branch office here.

VIA https://story.kisspr.com/