Vitamin C Ingredients Market is projected to Grow at a Steady CAGR Of 5.7% | Vitamin C Ingredients Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Companies Profiled in Vitamin C Ingredients Market are Foodchem International Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, The TNN Development Limited, Microbelcaps, Hangzhou Focus Corporation, Beijing Heronsbill Food Material Co.,Ltd, Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., China BBCA Group Corporation, and among others.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a recently published report on the global vitamin C ingredients market, Future Market Insights delivers key insights and projects an attractive growth of the market. As per the market outlook, the global vitamin C ingredients market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value through 2032. The annual revenue from the vitamin C ingredients market globally is likely to stand at a valuation of US$ 4.5 bn by 2032.

Key Takeaways from the Report on Global Vitamin C Ingredients Market:

• Vitamin C is being increasingly used for skin health owing to its antioxidant properties and role in collagen synthesis.

• Companies are currently focusing on one stage fermentation process for vitamin C production and are investing more on research and development in order to expand its customer base and enhance its regional presence.

• Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in vitamin C ingredients market, both in terms of supply and demand with China being a major producer and consumer. Presence of key manufacturers and suppliers in the region is an important factor pushing the vitamin C ingredients market in the region.

• Powdered form of vitamin C ingredients will remain the most preferred form considering that the majority of vitamin C ingredients find their application as supplements or for fortification.

• By Process, vitamin C ingredients produced by two-stage fermentation is expected to be the most favored by producers as it uses less toxic solvents.

Food & Beverages Industry Registers Highest Adoption of Vitamin C Ingredients; Fortification & Encapsulation to Remain Key Forward Strategy

In terms of industry-wise adoption, the food and beverages industry is estimated to represent the most attractive growth during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as increasing number of health conscious consumers coupled with manufacturers making efforts to develop products that are shelf-stable, in order to expand customer-base are expected to drive the global sales of vitamin C ingredients. Increasing popularity of vitamin c ingredients as food additives across various food and beverage applications is projected to drive the global vitamin C ingredients market further. Moreover, owing to its health benefits, vitamin C ingredients have found significant adoption in the form of supplements for multiple functions such as antioxidant, absorption of iron, immune health, collagen formation, and brain health.

Vitamin C Ingredients Market Segmentation By Product Type- Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid 90% Granulation, Ascorbic Acid 95% Granulation, Ascorbic Acid 97% Granulation, Coated, Vitamin C, Others; Form- Powder, Granules, Others; Source- Natural ,Synthetic; End Use- Food, Bakery Products, Meat Products, Jams and Jellies, Sports Nutrition

Since, agricultural practices are limited to few countries, especially vegetable and fruits rich in vitamin C, fortification of foods and beverages with vitamin C has been increasing. Developments in the recent years have made various products available suitable for vitamin C fortification, including milled cereals and sugar, and also to fortify products like tomato paste and orange juice powder. Orange juice powder is considered the least expensive option vitamin C fortification.

Moreover, to improve the vitamin C effectiveness, manufacturers have been developing new products through technological developments, including encapsulation including method like spray drying, spray chilling, spray cooling, fluidized bed coating, and extrusion. These methods have assured higher stability of vitamin C and improved consumer acceptability towards the carrier food.

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary Global Market Outlook Demand-side Trends Supply-side Trends Technology Roadmap Analysis Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage / Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Market Background Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunity Trends Scenario Forecast Demand in Optimistic Scenario Demand in Likely Scenario Demand in Conservative Scenario Product launches & Recent Developments Product Life Cycle Analysis Value Chain Analysis Supply Side Participants and their Roles Producers Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers) Wholesalers and Distributors % of Operating Margin Analysis List of Raw Material Suppliers List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s Global Vitamin C ingredients Market – Pricing Analysis Price Point Assessment by Region Price Point Assessment by Product Type Price Forecast till 2032 Factors affecting Pricing Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis Regulatory Landscape Packaging & Labelling Regulations Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview Import/Export Policies Regional Parent Market Outlook Consumers Survey Analysis Macro-Economic Factors Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

Global Vitamin C ingredients Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032 Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021 Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Global Vitamin C ingredients Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product Type Introduction / Key Findings Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Product Type, 2017-2021 Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022-2032 Ascorbic Acid Ascorbic Acid 90% Granulation Ascorbic Acid 95% Granulation Ascorbic Acid 97% Granulation Sodium Ascorbate Calcium Ascorbate Coated Vitamin C Others Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2017-2021 Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2022-2032



TOC Continued…!

