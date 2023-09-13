People are now more interested in getting vitamin D tests because it is important to stay healthy and prevent diseases. People also want to get tested early so that they can get treatment as soon as possible.

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Vitamin D Testing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,786 Million by 2032 from USD 851 Million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin naturally found in nature, aids in absorbing nutrients like phosphate and zinc. It is also chemically related to steroids. Vitamin D regulates the balance of calcium and phosphate in the blood, which helps to maintain tooth and skeletal mineralization. Vitamin D regulates the cell cycle, reduces bone deformation, and helps to relieve joint pain. It also enhances immune function by improving joint surfaces. Vitamin D testing is performed to detect any bone problems. Sometimes, it is used to assess vitamin D levels in people suffering from long-term conditions like asthma, psoriasis, and other autoimmune diseases. A blood sample is used to test for vitamin D.

Key Takeaway:

By Product, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing segment accounted significant share of the global vitamin D testing market in 2022.

By Application, the Clinical Testing segment was the largest segment during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

By Indication, the osteoporosis segment dominated the market due to increased rickets among the populace.

By Technique, the LC-MS segment dominate the global vitamin D testing market in 2022.

By End-User, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for a significant share of the global vitamin D testing market growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 42.9%.

Europe held a 25% revenue share in 2022.

held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023-2032.

The body produces vitamin D in response to sunlight exposure. Some people may need to increase their intake of these supplements or foods. Vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are both good options to meet vitamin D requirements. Vitamin D testing is used in the pharmaceutical, personal care, and functional food & drink industries. Vitamin D supplementation is essential, especially in winter when sunlight is limited. Topically applying vitamin D to the skin can help to improve skin health and address various skin conditions.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Factors Affecting the Growth of Global Vitamin D Testing Market.

Some of these factors include:

The market is increasingly indicated by vitamin D deficiency and related disorders: The rising incidence of vitamin D deficiency and the associated disorders, such as osteoporosis, and IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease), is one of the main reasons for the increasing demand for this treatment. A large number of vitamin D-deficient patients are seeking treatment to improve their condition. This adds to the financial burden. This led to the government and other non-profit and for-profit organizations taking on additional initiatives to raise awareness about vitamin D.

The rising incidence of vitamin D deficiency and the associated disorders, such as osteoporosis, and IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease), is one of the main reasons for the increasing demand for this treatment. A large number of vitamin D-deficient patients are seeking treatment to improve their condition. This adds to the financial burden. This led to the government and other non-profit and for-profit organizations taking on additional initiatives to raise awareness about vitamin D. Preventive healthcare is more popular to promote market growth: Due to the increasing importance of preventative healthcare, vitamin D testing is now more in demand. These tests are also more in demand due to the increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of many health problems.

Top Trends in the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

The global Vitamin D testing market is witnessing significant trends, including the collaboration of companies with other firms to enhance the effectiveness of testing methods. These strategic partnerships play a crucial role in reducing research and development costs, thereby contributing to the growth of the global Vitamin D testing market. Moreover, recent advancements in technology are facilitating the development of more efficient cancer immunotherapy treatments. This encompasses the creation of personalized vaccines and other therapies that target specific genes and proteins associated with Vitamin D testing, promising innovative approaches in the field.

Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global vitamin D testing market, which is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period (2023-2032). This is due to the increased awareness of regular screening and favorable reimbursement regulations allowing easier access to tests. Market growth is driven by the region’s high incidence of vitamin D deficiency. According to a University of Texas survey, nearly 42% of Americans suffer from vitamin D deficiencies by 2021. Due to safety precautions and prolonged indoor stays, the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in vitamin D deficiency cases. Europe experiences profitable growth during the forecast period. Public awareness has increased in Germany over recent years about the health risks associated with deficiency. The high incidence of sunburn in Germany is due to sedentary lifestyles and decreased exposure to the sun. According to The European Society of Endocrinology (the European Society of Endocrinology), deficiency is found in approximately 20% of Northern Europeans, 30-60% in Western and Southern Europe, and as high as 80% in Eastern Europe.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 851 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 1,786 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.9% North America Revenue Share 42.9% Europe Revenue Share 25.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The vitamin D testing market is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of vitamin D deficiency around the world, which is a major reason for the rapid growth in the global vitamin D testing industry. This is a common problem in Northern Europe, particularly among women with dark skin tones. The winter months will see the deficiency stages increase threefold. These factors encourage people to have vitamin D testing and take necessary precautions. The growing awareness about vitamin D deficiencies and how to treat them is another important factor driving the global vitamin D testing market. Although it isn’t a serious illness, it can lead to other severe conditions. Important healthcare authority and healthcare authorities have started campaigns and events to encourage vitamin D testing. The market will continue to grow in the near future, as it is expected to increase.

Market Restraints

Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of developing autoimmune or infectious diseases. Many autoimmune diseases, including diabetes mellitus and rheumatoid, diabetes mellitus and inflammatory bowel disease, as well as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid, diabetes mellitus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid, diabetic sclerosis, and tuberculosis, are linked to diet D deficiency. The above factors are heavily restraining the global vitamin D testing market.

Market Opportunities

Advances in diagnostic technologies have revolutionized vitamin D testing, making it more accurate and accessible. Traditional methods, such as blood tests, have been refined to provide precise measurements of Vitamin D levels. Additionally, newer techniques like liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) have emerged, offering even greater accuracy and sensitivity. These innovations have not only improved the reliability of Vitamin D testing but have also made it more convenient for both patients and healthcare providers.

Report Segmentation of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

Product Insight

The global market for vitamin D testing is categorized into different product segments, including 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, and 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing. These tests play a crucial role in assessing vitamin D levels in the body, which can help determine if they are within the normal range, unusually high, or deficient. These assessments are conducted through various methods, such as the calcitriol 25-hydroxycholecalciferol test, commonly referred to as the 25-OH vitamin D test. These tests are not only essential for evaluating vitamin D status but also serve as significant indicators for conditions like rickets and osteoporosis. Moreover, there are specialized tests available to monitor vitamin D blood levels, aiding in the identification of nutritional deficiencies.

Application Insight

On the basis of applications, the market is classified into clinical testing and research testing. Out of these, the clinical testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The demand for Vitamin D testing procedures is on the rise, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of Vitamin D deficiencies and heightened awareness of its importance. The growth of this market segment is further propelled by the introduction of advanced point-of-care testing kits capable of diagnosing Vitamin D levels. Market players are anticipated to boost their investments in cutting-edge test kits, driven by the expanding utilization of Vitamin D tests in healthcare research, ultimately fueling the growth of this segment.

Technique Insight

The global vitamin D testing market is dominated by the LC-MS segment, with a 2022 market share of 75%. This segment’s high accuracy in measuring Vitamin-D metabolism levels is crucial for diagnosing vitamin D deficiency. The radioimmunoassay segment is expected to grow due to its low accuracy. The 25OH-D assessment segment is also in high demand.

Indication Insight

The osteoporosis segment is gaining market value due to its impact on over 10 million Americans and 14 million over 50 people by 2020. The Rickets indication segment is also expected to grow due to increased rickets among the population, necessitating supplementation due to human milk’s limited vitamin D content.

End-User Insight

In terms of end-users, the global Vitamin D testing market is categorized into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Point-of-Care, and others. In 2022, the diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest market share and is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2032. Diagnostic laboratories are favored for their ability to conduct testing on a larger scale, providing accurate and precise results. Many healthcare providers rely on these laboratories for their diagnostic needs, leading to their increasing popularity. Furthermore, diagnostic laboratories are readily accessible and offer test kits to enhance result accuracy. The hospitals segment is also expected to witness profitable growth during the forecast period. Hospitals boast specialized testing facilities, well-trained technicians, and a qualified staff, making them vital in ensuring accurate medication prescriptions. These factors collectively contribute to the overall growth of the global Vitamin D testing market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing

1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing

By Application

Clinical Testing

Research Testing

By Technique

Radioimmunoassay

ELISA

HPLC

LC-MS

Others

By Indication

Osteoporosis

Rickets Thyroid Disorders

Malabsorption

Vitamin D Deficiency

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Point-of-Care

Others

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Abbott

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (BD)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.

Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

In April 2022, the Vitamin D Rapid Testing Kit was introduced by Empower Clinics Inc. as part of their Medisure brand. This will aid in addressing the increasing need for Vitamin D testing in Canada.

In November 2020, OmegaQuant unveiled a Vitamin D Test accompanied by sample collection kits in the US, enabling patients to conveniently assess their Vitamin D levels from the comfort of their homes.

