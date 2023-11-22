Manufacturers Offer Plant-based Vitamin Supplements to Attract Consumer’s Attention to Boost Sales. Know More Trends.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global vitamin supplement market is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 57.63 billion in 2023 and US$ 133.94 billion by 2033. The global market is likely to secure a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Find more insights in a sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15929

Latest Trends in the Vitamin Supplement Market

Several factors are increasing the global market trends. A few of these latest trends in vitamin supplements are as follows:

Immune Health Focus: Consumer are increasing the demand for better alternatives to boost their immune health and are increasing the adoption of vitamin supplements.

Vitamin D Supplement: The growing popularity of consuming vitamin D to enhance immune health is increasing the demand for vitamin supplements. These supplements improve patients’ health and better outcomes.

Sustainable Sourcing: Growing awareness of environmental impacts is promoting sustainability with the adoption of natural ingredients. Consumers are seeking eco-friendly practices, increasing the demand for vitamin supplements.

Clean Labeling: The growing trends of clean labeling are avoiding artificial additives, fillers, and colors are expanding the global market trends.

Personalized Nutrition: Key companies are offering personalized nutrition to their consumers to balance their nutrition diet by changing habits and lifestyles. These nutrients offer an abundance of vitamin blends to improve consumers’ well-being.

Elderly Population: The rising global aging population are targeting a vast quantity of vitamin supplements to improve bone health and weakness and boost energy.

Children’s Supplements: Parents prefer vitamin supplements to improve children’s immune systems and develop their growth.

Antioxidants: Consumers are rapidly increasing the adoption of vitamin supplements due to their antioxidant properties to support health. These supplements include vitamin E and vitamin C, zinc and other minerals that reduce oxidant stress.

These are a few of the trends that significantly drive the global market trends.

“Rising fitness, sports and gaming activities among consumers are directly expanding the vitamin supplements demand to grow their physics and improve health. Growing awareness towards healthy lifestyles are accelerating the demand for vitamin supplements,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Buy now to gain access to detailed information about each segment: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15929

Key Takeaways:

The vitamin supplement market is registering a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 to 2033.

The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% by dominating the global market by 2033.

Germany significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 4.3%.

With a CAGR of 7.4%, Japan is rapidly advancing in the global market.

Australia is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 5.6% in the global market by 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.1%, China is likely to boom the global market by 2033.

Multivitamin supplement type is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Key Players are Adding Values in the Global Vitamin Supplement Market

The global market is highly competitive by the present prominent vendors. These vendors are making their efforts by investing million-dollar amounts in research and development activities to carry out unique ideas to expand the market size. Key players are significantly booming the global market through various marketing strategies. These marketing strategies are mergers, collaborations, acquisitions and product launches.

Key players are playing a vital role in uplifting the global market by offering high-quality and organic supplement products to capture consumers’ attention. They are distributing their products in retailers, supermarkets, online platforms and other channels to gain popularity, advertising and boost sales.

Key Players in the Vitamin Supplement Market

Amway Corp.

American Health Formulations (AHF)

FullWell

Garden of Life LLC

Good Health New Zealand

Healthy Life Pharma (P) Limited

Klean Athlete

Llama Naturals

NOW Foods

Nordic Naturals

Olly PBC

Pharmavite

RBK Nutraceuticals

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Vital Proteins LLC

Request Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15929

Key Segments in the Vitamin Supplement Market

By Type:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Multivitamin

By Form:

Tablets

Powder

Capsule

Gummies

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Retail Pharmacy

Online sales

Others

By End User:

Adult

Geriatric

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Europe

Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in the Food and beverage Domain:

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 1.04 Bn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2022-2032.

According to research by Future Market Insights, The Vegan Vitamins and Supplements market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecasted period.

The USA prenatal vitamin supplements market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 189.3 million in 2023. It is projected to record a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

The global dietary supplements market size is likely to exceed US$ 163.66 billion by 2033. The dietary supplements market players can anticipate a compelling CAGR of 9.1% through 2033.

The probiotic supplements market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,078.1 million in 2023. It is anticipated to reach US$ 23,977.9 million in 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube